Best loadout for Lockwood MK2 in Modern Warfare 2

In Fashionable Warfare 2, there’s one fascinating marksman rifle for gamers to think about in the event that they need to dominate lobbies. That’s proper, it’s the lever-action Lockwood MK2 rifle. It’s lethal, correct, and, better of all, it’s quick. When sniping opponents from a good vary, you need to have the ability to shortly scope and shoot. One other should is the power to scope, shoot, and keep on the transfer.

Up to now, marksman rifles just like the Lockwood MK2 gave up a few of their stopping energy in trade for being fast and cellular. Nonetheless, in Fashionable Warfare 2, the Lockwood MK2 is a devastating weapon that may reliably drop enemies in a single shot. Whereas this isn’t the case proper out of the gate, in the event you put the best attachments on it, you’ll be able to down opponents shortly and effectively in on-line matches.

Right here’s every thing players have to find out about Fashionable Warfare 2’s Lockwood MK2.

What are one of the best choices to equip your Lockwood MK2 with in Fashionable Warfare 2?

Primarily based on the real-life Marlin 336, Lockwood MK2 has a Western look and is a dependable lever-action rifle in Fashionable Warfare 2. Fortunately, it’s additionally very simple to unlock this gun. All it is advisable do is get to Participant Degree 28 to unlock the Lockwood MK2 marksman rifle and the Mark 2 platform.

It’s a marksman rifle that already packs vital energy, in order that’s probably not what you’re going to concentrate on. As a substitute, look in the direction of attachments that can hold you cellular. That manner, you’ll be able to shortly scope, shoot, and keep on the transfer. This type of marksman rifle wants that form of pace, versus one of many gradual, heavy-duty sniper rifles.

Finest Lockwood MK2 loadout:

Barrel: 25″ Buffalo Barrel

25″ Buffalo Barrel Muzzle: FTAC Dreadnought

FTAC Dreadnought Laser: Accu-Shot 5MW Laser

Accu-Shot 5MW Laser Inventory: Lockwood Bullseye Inventory

Lockwood Bullseye Inventory Comb: Lockwood Cruel

Why are these explicit attachments best on your Fashionable Warfare 2 matches? The 25” Buffalo Barrel goes to be key because it will increase your harm vary, bullet velocity, hip fireplace accuracy, and motion pace. It’s simply one of the best barrel for this rifle.

You’ll additionally need the FTAC Dreadnought muzzle, which provides some sound suppression on prime of the recoil discount and bullet velocity. It reduces the Purpose Down Sight Pace and Aiming Stability, however the professionals vastly outweigh the cons.

The laser would be the Accu-Shot 5MW Laser. I’ve at all times felt like lasers are the best name for weapons like this, and Fashionable Warfare 2 is not any exception. If this laser doesn’t be just right for you, merely decide the one that matches your playstyle.

Accu-Shot, although, provides hip-fire accuracy, and that’s what we’ll need for the Lockwood MK2. If you wish to really feel correct and lethal, whether or not scoping in or just firing from the hip, this loadout will assist.

The secret with the Lockwood MK2 is pace. We need to be fast at as many issues as doable. That’s why we’re going with the Lockwood Bullseye Inventory. It’s designed to make your crouch quicker and add to your dash pace and ADS. Companion this with the Lockwood Cruel Comb and watch as you dash down in the direction of an enemy, scope in shortly, and put one proper of their brow.

Whereas that is all very effectively, you could associate this gun with a quick sidearm. It is one thing you’ll be able to shortly pull and fireplace swiftly in an emergency. X13 Auto is an outstanding associate for Lockwood MK2.

With this package on your Lockwood MK2, you’ll be able to simply show the facility of the marksman rifle in Fashionable Warfare 2. It would seem to be an outdated, clunky gun, however with these attachments, it’s going to be completely devastating.



