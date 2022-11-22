Best loadout for EBR 14 in Warzone 2

Name of Obligation: Warzone 2 is presently reside throughout all platforms and Activision’s newest launch comes with an in depth armory of over 50 weapons. Nevertheless, not all of them are efficient, and gamers want to grasp which weapons to make use of in varied eventualities to get the perfect outcomes throughout matches.

As we all know, sniper rifles cannot obtain a one-shot head-shot kill within the newest title if opponents are outfitted with three armor plates. Therefore, bolt motion rifles are fairly ineffective because the time taken to observe up the primary bullet is ample for enemies to take cowl.

Consequently, semi-auto weapons look like simpler when partaking enemies from lengthy vary in Warzone 2, and the EBR 14 marksman rifle is maybe the perfect choose of the lot. For reference, this text signifies the perfect loadout that gamers can equip for EBR 14.

How you can unlock EBR 14 in Warzone 2 and finest loadout to make use of

Ordnance platform tech tree (Picture by way of Activision)

The EBR 14 of Warzone 2 is predicated on the real-world Mk 14 Enhanced Battle Rifle and is certainly one of two weapons on the Ordnance platform within the new gunsmith of the title.

It is among the default weapons out there within the sport and might be unlocked from the beginning. Nevertheless, gamers might want to work round this firearm to stage it up in the event that they want to get their arms on its finest attachments.

Exploring the perfect loadout for EBR 14 in Warzone 2

In Warzone 2, EBR 14 is a semi-automatic marksman rifle that sports activities a hearth charge of 286 rounds per second and a muzzle velocity of 680 meters per second. The gun has a good charge of fireside for a semi-automatic platform and might remove opponents with simply two to a few bullets leading to a good TTK.

The efficiency and value of the gun might be enhanced if gamers use the next attachments for the weapon:

Muzzle – Polarfire-S

Barrel – 22″ Boremaster Barrel

22″ Boremaster Barrel Optics – Cronen Zero-P Optic

Cronen Zero-P Optic Ammunition – 7.62 Excessive Velocity

7.62 Excessive Velocity Journal – XTEN 20 Spherical Magazine

EBR 14 loadout for Warzone 2 (Picture by way of YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Polarfire-S Suppressor is the really useful muzzle attachment for EBR 14 because it has one of many least quantities of cons connected to it. This attachment additionally improves bullet velocity, harm vary, and recoil smoothness. Being a suppressor, it additionally muzzles the sound produced by the gun whereas firing, protecting operators from being pinged on the compass.

The 22″ Boremaster Barrel is an important attachment on this construct because it will increase the recoil management and bullet velocity of the gun by a big margin. The bullet velocity is additional boosted by the utilization of seven.62 high-velocity rounds, making certain gamers do not must take an excessive amount of lead whereas aiming for opponents from lengthy vary.

The Cronen Zero-P Optic has a 5x magnification scope and when connected to the EBR 14, is ideal for partaking opponents at mid-long vary. Lastly, the 20-round prolonged journal will be certain that gamers with respectable goal could have sufficient rounds to take down a complete squad earlier than having to reload.

That is the perfect loadout for EBR 14 in Name of Obligation: Warzone 2. With the sniper meta being in a hunch, battle rifles and marksman rifles are presently the kings of mid-long-range engagements and EBR 14 is among the finest on this regard.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



