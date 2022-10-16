Best Genshin Impact Nilou build with craftable 4-star weapons

Genshin Influence reached the second section of model 3.1 just a few days in the past, and most gamers have already wished for Nilou and Albedo’s banners. The previous is a 5-star Hydro character who specializes within the Bloom response group.

Free-to-play (F2P) gamers who managed to get her via a fortunate streak or tons of Primogems could also be questioning what the subsequent step is to extend Nilou’s worth and her usability in battle. The reply entails choosing the right weapon for her and never worrying, as she will be able to deal spectacular harm, even with craftable and 4-star weaponry.

5 greatest craftable 4-star weapons for Nilou in Genshin Influence

1) Festering Want

Nilou’s harm supply in Genshin Influence is her Elemental Ability, with Elemental Burst on the facet, and never her Regular Assault. Thus, Festering Want with Refinement 5 can present a large 32% Elemental Ability harm for her.

The Vitality Recharge sub-stat can even assist her achieve Particle sooner to unleash her Elemental Burst. The one draw back is that new gamers don’t have any option to get hold of this weapon as it’s an event-limited reward from the earlier model of Genshin Influence.

2) Xiphos’ Moonlight

Good luck to all Xiphos’ Moonlight R5 wanters. Good luck to all Xiphos’ Moonlight R5 wanters. 🙏 https://t.co/MqqLRlBOhc

The brand new weapon is one other nice choice for Nilou by way of aesthetic and value. This sword has Elemental Mastery as a sub-stat and presents buffs for the entire group, which is kind of uncommon to see in Genshin Influence.

The passive talent will present Vitality Recharge for each Nilou and all close by celebration members, even when the wielder shouldn’t be on the sector. Getting the refinement for this merchandise could also be exhausting since it is a gacha weapon, however even Refinement 1 can do the job.

3) Sacrifical Sword

Nilou utilizing each of her stances back-to-back (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Sword permits Nilou to make use of each stances from her Elemental Ability back-to-back. For instance, Vacationers can use her Whirling Steps first earlier than the weapon’s passive talent resets the cooldown for her Elemental Ability, permitting them to make use of it once more, ideally for her Sword Dance. After all, if avid gamers need to use the identical stance twice, that can be attainable.

Nonetheless, make certain the refinement for this sword is Refinement 5, or the passive talent could also be exhausting to proc. Additionally, earlier than utilizing this weapon, keep in mind that it’ll enable Nilou to remain on the sector for a very long time. So guarantee supporting characters can present their buffs earlier than making the 5-star Hydro inclusion spam her Elemental Ability.

4) Iron Sting

Nilou with Iron Sting (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Iron Sting is without doubt one of the two viable craftable weapons for Nilou in Genshin Influence. It has Elemental Mastery because the secondary stat with a lift for Elemental harm for its passive talent.

Even at low refinements, this sword can nonetheless present a constant buff for her. However since this weapon was launched in model 1.0, most gamers in all probability have already upgraded it to Refinement 5.

5) Sapwood Blade

The final craftable sword is Sapwood Blade, which could be obtained by finishing the Aranyaka quest. This weapon is concentrated solely on the Dendro group in Genshin Influence, the place Nilou shines probably the most.

Whereas the secondary stat is Vitality Recharge, the principle attraction right here is the passive talent that may present 120 Elemental Mastery for 12 seconds at Refinement 5 for anybody that picks its spawned Leaf of Conciousness. Since this impact can nonetheless be triggered when the wielder shouldn’t be on the sector, the entire group will achieve the benefit when Nilou is carrying this sword.

Most 5-star characters in Genshin Influence all the time create the phantasm that they will solely dish out huge harm with a 5-star weapon. Nonetheless, that’s removed from the reality, as Nilou can nonetheless present excessive and constant harm, even with a 4-star weapon, so long as her rotation is completely timed.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



