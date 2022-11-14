Best Genshin Impact Nahida builds with 3-star and 4-star weapons

Genshin Impression gamers who need to construct Nahida can reap the benefits of some often-underutilized weapons, with a number of builds even utilizing an simply obtained 3-star Catalyst.

These weapons all carry out very effectively with Nahida because of her deal with Elemental Mastery, giving gamers a variety of choices to work with once they select to construct her. She may be one of many most cost-effective characters in Genshin Impression to construct because of her low funding value and easy-to-acquire weaponry.

Gamers can discover Nahida’s finest 3-star and 4-star weapon builds right here.

Genshin Impression: Nahida’s finest builds with 3-star and 4-star weapons

Nahida may be inbuilt all kinds of how in Genshin Impression, and selecting the correct weapon for her could make an enormous distinction in her playstyle. Followers will need to select the perfect weapon for her function of their crew, however on condition that she will be able to match a number of completely different playstyles, choosing the only option may be powerful.

Fortunately, on condition that followers can purchase these weapon selections fairly simply, making an attempt out a number of of those choices could also be one of the best ways to make a ultimate choose.

Listed here are the builds:

3-star weapons

When it comes to 3-star weapons, there actually are solely two essential choices for Nahida to wield. The most effective choose is the Magic Information, a 3-star Catalyst that gamers can purchase from the sport’s gacha, and one which they seemingly have fairly a number of copies of.

Because of this weapon’s Elemental Mastery substat together with its distinctive passive that will increase DMG in opposition to foes affected by Hydro or Electro, this may be an extremely stable possibility for Nahida, particularly a DPS-focused one.

The second alternative is the Thrilling Story of Dragon Slayers, although that is extra reserved for an off-field support-focused Nahida who seems to buff a stronger character like Keqing or Cyno. Followers might want to swap up their rotations to account for this weapon’s downtime in the event that they select to construct it.

4-star choices



R4 widsith

R5 sac fragment

R5 mappa mare

Nahida has fairly a number of choices to choose from in relation to 4-star weapons, and her finest selections are cut up between supportive builds and damage-focused ones.

For a deal with her injury, the perfect weapons are ones just like the Widsith or the Mappa Mare, as they are going to improve her Elemental injury considerably whereas offering her with buffs to her Elemental Mastery that may make her an unbelievable supply of DPS.

When it comes to a supportive construct, selections just like the Sacrificial Fragments, Wandering Evenstar, and even the Favonius Codex all make for excellent picks. The Favonius Codex is probably going among the finest ones out of those, particularly with excessive refinement, as it may possibly present Nahida’s crew with a ton of Vitality.

The Sacrificial Fragments will permit her to generate extra pure Dendro power nevertheless, whereas the Wandering Evenstar will grant her the power to buff her crew’s ATK by its distinctive passive.

Genshin Impression gamers have a variety of completely different weapons to choose from in relation to constructing Nahida, and these selections could make an enormous distinction.



