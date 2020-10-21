Best gaming laptops for October 2020

As the console war rages on, PC makers have not been left out and for the past few years have brought us portable PCs that are increasingly efficient and designed for gaming. Here is a selection of the best gaming laptops currently available.

Which processor should you choose?

One of the first things to consider when making your selection is the processor. When Intel is way ahead, AMD is no exception and its Ryzen line offers good performance at a reasonable price.

Regarding the Intel Core range, you will need at least an Intel Core i5 9300H to get adequate performance and play comfortably. In no case should you buy a previous generation PC, not even in Core i7, as the price difference is not justified.

In terms of the AMD range for laptops, the Ryzen 4000 marks the manufacturer’s return to this segment. These processors, thanks to 7nm engraving, offer good performance at a closed price and with good management of energy consumption.

And for the graphics card, is Nvidia still king?

Of course, it’s not just the processor that needs to be considered in your selection if you want to play, and the graphics card plays an important role in the performance of your computer.

As for the processor part, AMD has not been available in this area for a long time, but is gradually recovering and now offers a Radeon RX 5700M, which is located in the belly and, like all cards in the 5000M series, contains technology. AMD FreeSync.

Even so, Nvidia cards stay more efficient and you can settle for a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti if your budget is limited, or the RTX 2070 or RTX 2080 SUPER for the best for the luckier. from you who want to enjoy a UHD display with perfect fluidity and G-Sync technology.

How much RAM can be played on a laptop?

Another important point in terms of pure performance, the size of the RAM and its frequency. At best, 32 GB of RAM at 2933 MHz is perfect, but not everyone can afford such a well-equipped machine.

For the most humble of configurations and for those who don’t want to play the latest AAA titles with the maximum level of detail, ray tracing and fluidity greater than 120 fps, you can be satisfied with 8GB of RAM and play a lot of titles with ease. However, be careful when doing this type of configuration. Remember to check if you have an extra slot in the future to add an extra strip as you may be cramped for some time.

Hard drive or SSD?

Hi young player, are you tired of waiting for hours for your game to load? Then go to the SSD!

The speed of newer storage media is so fast that you won’t believe your eyes if you come from a device with a hard drive. The disadvantage of the SSD is that it is more expensive than a hard drive and the storage space is often limited to 256 GB on less entry-level or mid-range computers.

Fortunately, most computers are very easy to upgrade to change storage media, and a 1TB SSD costs around a hundred dollars today, so you can upgrade at a lower cost with less space.

And what do we do with the rest of the components?

In addition to this technical data sheet, there are of course other elements that need to be monitored when making your choices.

Your gaze will mainly be on the screen, and especially the refresh rate. If your budget allows, choose a model with at least a 120 Hz screen for maximum fluidity. Depending on your graphics card, you can opt for a Full HD, 2K or even 4K panel if you have an RTX 2070 SUPER or better.

If you use it at home, you are sure to plug your most beautiful keyboard into it. The whole point of a mobile computer is that you can use it on the go. So be careful that your computer has a mechanical keyboard. Many manufacturers are innovative and offer very nice things.

In particular, if you want the physical connection to be monitored, you need to dwell at the Wi-Fi connection level. Again, you will prefer the wired connection at home, but you will not always have the option. The minimum acceptable is a Wi-Fi card compatible with the “AC” standard, and the most interesting, of course, is Wi-Fi 6, also called Wi-Fi AX, which practically doubles the theoretical speed of the previous generation.

Windows or FreeDOS, just a question of budget?

Many manufacturers have been offering machines without an operating system or FreeDOS for several years. In order not to argue about the topic and even if many models in this selection will be FreeDOS in order to offer you the best price / performance ratio, we have nevertheless decided to leave it as a negative point, since the selection and the installation An operating system can be complicated for some.

Lenovo Legion Y540-15IRH, for tight budgets who want to have fun

Legion is the gaming series from Lenovo. With the Y540-15IRH you have a powerful machine for less than € 800. Granted, the Intel Core i5-9300H is a bit dated, but finding it with a GeForce GTX 1660Ti and 8GB of RAM for this price is very good business.

The Full HD screen is sufficient, but you’ll have to work with a refresh rate of just 60 Hz and 256 GB of storage, all with no operating system installed. So you are free to choose the operating system you want to install on it and even install Windows 10 yourself if you so choose by buying a CD key, which unfortunately adds to the bill.

The pros: excellent price-performance ratio, SSD, backlit keyboard

The -: FreeDOS, 60 Hz screen, fluidity in the most demanding games

MSI Bravo 15 A4DDR-049XFR, less than € 1000 for quality games

Who Said PC Games Are Overpriced? At least not MSI. This MSI Bravo 15 A4DDR-049XFR has a solid configuration with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and a Radeon 5500M as well as 16 GB of RAM (expandable to 64 GB).

There is also a 120 Hz display, support for AMD FreeSync technology and compatibility with the latest Wi-Fi AX standard. You have a machine with an unbeatable price-performance ratio.

Unfortunately, in order to maintain this price, it is also necessary to ignore a pre-installation of Windows by MSI, and it is also necessary to only process 512 GB of storage per SSD. In addition, the graphics card could quickly show its limits, as it is between a GeForce 1650 and a 1660.

The pros: quality / price ratio, 120 Hz screen, 16 GB RAM

The -: FreeDOS, Radeon 5500M, 512 GB SSD

ASUS TUF 505DV-HN232, AMD processor and 144 Hz display

Some of you will say it, so we found a pretty cool setup with an AMD processor, the Ryzen 7 4800H. On this Asus TUF 5050DV-HN232, which is offered without an operating system for around 1200 €, it is coupled with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 graphics card, which gives you very good graphics performance and 16 GB of RAM.

With this configuration, the Full HD 144Hz screen is sublimated and you can play many rather greedy games while enjoying the high refresh rate of the screen. It’s a shame it’s FreeDOS, however, but it’s the price you have to pay to benefit from such a configuration at that price.

The +: graphics chipset processor pair, 144 Hz screen, 16 GB RAM

The -: FreeDOS, just enough configuration for Full HD, 512 GB SSD

MSI GL65 Leopard 10SFSK-292XFR, a racing animal

We attack heavily with this MSI GL65 Leopard 10SFSK-292XFR. Regardless of whether it is a processor or a graphics card, we offer an Intel Core i7 10750H, which is coupled to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and is supported by 16 GB of RAM.

The Full HD IPS panel of this laptop offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz and AX Wi-Fi is supported.

Again, you have to be satisfied with a 512 GB SSD. It is a FreeDOS model offered by the manufacturer. However, with this you can get a great laptop for less than $ 1800

The pros: Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, 144 Hz screen

The -: FreeDOS, 512 GB memory

Dell Alienware m17, 17 inches for monstrous power

We’re entering a category of gaming laptops that are of such high quality that we can’t recommend a reference, but an area. Dell and Alienware have nothing left to prove and their machines (our friend Sheldon’s favorites) are real powerhouses.

With the new m17, the manufacturer must have a configuration that is suitable for you between 2,000 and 4,500 euros. Whether with a small GeForce RTX 2060 or with the extraordinary GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, this 17-inch laptop is perfect for the most demanding gamers.

The pros: many powerful configurations, large 17-inch screen, Alienware build quality

The -: quite heavy (up to 4 kg), quite high price

Razer Blade, from high-end to elegant design

It’s again quite a range that is offered for the high-end model from Razer. If you’re looking for a sleek, light, and powerful laptop with a 4K OLED or 300 Hz LCD display, this Razer Blade is for you.

This Razer Blade is priced between 1,800 and 3,600 euros and is a marvel. Even if the price will be relatively high, you can combine a GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER with an Intel Core i7-10875H for the more expensive configuration.

The pros: elegant and slim design, 4K or 300 Hz OLED screen, power, light

The -: high price