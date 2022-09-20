Despite receiving significant ratings downgrades due to their recent struggles, Manchester United will be one of the most enjoyable teams to play with in FIFA 23. The Red Devils have historically been extremely overpowered in FIFA, and this trend is likely to continue in the latest installment of the iconic franchise.

Manchester United’s failure to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League last season has been reflected in their FIFA 23 ratings, with most of the squad being downgraded. However, the Reds have had a resurgence in form lately under new manager Erik Ten Hag and are showing promising signs for the future.

Their squad consists of a healthy mix of experience and youth. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, Raphael Varane, and Christian Eriksen in the team, the youngsters will have the guidance they need to develop into superstars themselves.

The popularity of the club will also ensure that they are used extensively in FIFA 23, so it is important for players to know which formation to use in order to bring the best out of the team and achieve success on the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Manchester United will be an extremely popular choice amongst players in FIFA 23

The Manchester United squad features talented players in almost every position. Despite the departure of Paul Pogba in the summer, United have not lost a step, signing Christian Eriksen from Brentford to play the role of secondary pivot.

They also secured the services of Casemiro from Real Madrid, finally bringing in a proper holding midfielder to patrol the center of the park.

With the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Fred and Scott McTominay on their team. Manchester United are certainly not lacking in the midfield department and will be best utilized in a formation that emphasizes creative playmaking.

Their attack is primarily focused on wing-play, with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and their latest signing Antony cutting inside to create goal scoring opportunities. The attacking trio possesses five-star skills in FIFA 23 and will be highly overpowered in the game, so players should try and opt for a formation with wingers to get the most out of their attacking prowess.

With a stacked midfield, rapid wingers, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal scoring abilities as a striker, the 433-attack will be the best formation for Manchester United in FIFA 23.

Strengths

433-attack, also known as 433(4) in FIFA, is a formation consisting of a striker with two wingers, a central attacking midfielder and two central mids. It is the closest thing to the system that Manchester United can implement in real life.

This formation allows players to include the best players available in the starting eleven. Casemiro and Eriksen can play as double pivots while Bruno Fernandes plays a creative role at CAM. In attack, Cristiano Ronaldo will play as a striker, with Sancho, Rashford, and Antony being the choices for the winger positions.

433(4) is a balanced formation that allows players to move forward with numbers while also being defensively secure. The three midfielders support the attackers as well as the defenders, while the wingers add width and pace to their play, along with crossing opportunities to bring the best out of Ronaldo’s aerial abilities.

Weaknesses

The primary weakness of any 433 variation is the fact that the width of the formation can create spaces for the opponent to exploit during counter attacks. The players are spread out over the pitch, making quick one-two passes harder to execute as well.

With Hypermotion 2.0, FIFA 23 will possibly be the most realistic football simulation game in the history of the franchise. This means that the feel of the gameplay will be slower than previous iterations, so the inability to play quick passes can be detrimental to the overall experience.

For players who prefer to play a high defensive line, four-defender formations can also be susceptible to quick counters. However, with the likes of Varane and Lisandro Martinez at centre-back, players can use their pace to recover quickly and defend.



