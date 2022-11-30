Best crosshair and DPI settings for Tracer in Overwatch 2

Many of the heroes in Overwatch 2 have undergone quite a lot of alterations for the reason that sport’s launch. Nonetheless, Tracer is not one of many characters who has undergone important modifications.

The elusive DPS hero’s injury output in Overwatch 2 has solely been barely lowered, with the damage-per-bullet of her Pulse Pistols capacity dropping by one level. If performed skillfully, Tracer remains to be a close-quarters fighter with nice injury and resilience.

With the proper crosshair, gamers can shortly have their opponents bashing their keyboards. This is every little thing they should know in the event that they wish to play Tracer in Overwatch 2 and are on the lookout for the optimum crosshair for her fashion of play.

Greatest Tracer crosshair in Overwatch 2

Certainly one of Overwatch 2’s most adaptable DPS heroes, Tracer is a refreshing break from the usual decisions. Tracer does have damage-dealing capabilities, however her major strengths are in flanking and diverting the adversary. Nonetheless, gamers can have to concentrate on their environment always as she will not reside lengthy in a detailed fight scenario.

Tracer is constructed across the thought of pace. Her complete armament is made to help her within the battle, permitting her to shortly get near foes or dodge their assaults. Though her abilities are simple to know, it could be difficult to make use of them successfully in a match.

When taking part in Tracer, it is essential to have a crosshair that is not too massive as a result of this may enable gamers to view extra of their setting and hold a watch out for any potential risks. Nonetheless, it should not be too small both, or gamers will not be capable to hold monitor of the crosshair throughout frantic battles the place many talents are getting used.

That is essential as a result of Tracer solely has nice survivability when she will dodge injury utilizing her Blink and Recall talents. She has the bottom well being pool in the whole sport, with simply 150 HP.

Listed below are the settings for the best Tracer crosshair in Overwatch 2 that takes all these elements into consideration:

Kind : CROSSHAIRS

: CROSSHAIRS Present Accuracy : Off

: Off Coloration : Private desire

: Private desire Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Size : 4

: 4 Middle Hole : 7

: 7 Opacity : 100%

: 100% Define Opacity : 100%

: 100% Dot Dimension : 2

: 2 Dot Opacity : 0%

: 0% Scale with Decision: On

To make sure that gamers by no means lose sight of the crosshair throughout battles, it is advisable to decide on a traditional four-line reticle with an Define Opacity set to 100% for the best Tracer crosshair within the sport. An eDPI round 400 is good for Tracer.

Gamers are free to switch these settings as they see match, nonetheless, as beforehand indicated, it is best to keep away from making any modifications to the Crosshair Size, Thickness, and Middle Hole that obscure the view whereas evading talents and blinking round foes.

To regulate the crosshair in Overwatch 2, choose ‘OPTIONS’ from the principle menu after urgent the Escape key. Click on on the ‘CONTROLS’ tab on the prime of the display screen, the place ‘RETICLE’ must be listed simply beneath the ‘MOUSE’ and ‘CONTROLLER’ choices.

If you happen to simply wish to make the most of Tracer with this crosshair, select her from the listing of DPS heroes by clicking the ‘CHANGE HERO’ choice immediately on the correct aspect of the ‘RETICLE’ part.

