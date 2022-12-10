Best Burst Team in Cookie Run: Kingdom (December 2022)

Burst groups have been a staple for attacking outfits in Cookie Run: Kingdom’s PvP Area. That stated, such groups lack survivability however make up for it by inflicting immense harm.

The final precept right here is to consistently deal heavy harm and deny the enemy a therapeutic window between assaults.

Learn on to seek out out which Cookies you need to put money into for this type of workforce if the above description appears in keeping with your particular person playstyle.

Word: This text displays the creator’s views

Greatest Aggressive Staff in Cookie Run: Kingdom (December 2022)

This workforce has been created and examined within the Kingdom Area and is extra inclined towards the reader’s PvP wants. Gamers can seek advice from guides for various PvE modes for World Exploration and Guild Battle.

1) Financier Cookie

The only member on the Entrance line, Financier is the most effective decide for a Burst workforce as a result of he can maintain down the Entrance alone, giving your workforce an additional spot that may be alloted to a DPS. It additionally supplies therapeutic on to the Cookie with the very best ATK in your Cookie Run: Kingdom workforce.

His Paladin Safety capacity’s various package makes him a tank, secondary DMG supplier, and secondary healer, multi functional.

Topping: Swift Chocolate

2) Captain Caviar

A top-tier DMG supplier in Cookie Run: Kingdom, the Captain brings a protection discount debuff that may be a key a part of permitting their groups to face greater opposition within the Kingdom Area.

A 40% DEF discount immediately boosts the percentages of this workforce’s success, given the concept is to deal most harm within the smallest period of time. This, coupled along with his Torpedos’ formidable DMG ranking, makes Captain Caviar an irreplaceable a part of the workforce.

Topping: Searing Raspberry

3) Eclair Cookie

Eclair Cookie concurrently provides to the workforce’s energy and works on its weak spot along with his aptly named Weak spot debuff. Three enemies with the very best ATK substat obtain further DMG with each volley, and in the event that they fall whereas underneath the debuff, all of Eclair’s allies get an HP defend.

That is how Eclair, a preferred DPS in Cookie Run: Kingdom, makes the workforce extra aggressive and enhances total survivability.

Toppings: Stable Almonds

4) Black Pearl Cookie

Whereas the opposite two DPS’ major worth comes from the debuff package, Black Pearl does many of the heavy lifting within the DMG dealing division and weakens the enemy with debuffs.

Together with probably the most deadly assault in Cookie Run: Kingdom, the Legendary Ambush Cookie brings the Terror of the Abyss (ATK SPD, MOV, and ATK debuff combo).

5) Cream Unicorn Cookie

Cream Unicorn additionally provides to the buff/debuff assortment, making this Cookie Run: Kingdom workforce useful. Her CRIT and DMG Resist buffs and her Silence debuff (halts enemy ability cooldowns) are virtually as essential in maximizing this workforce’s survivability as her best-in-class therapeutic.

Utilizing Sugar Swan’s Feather, Squishy Jelly Watch, and the Previous Pilgrim’s Scroll is suggested for greatest outcomes with the above workforce.

