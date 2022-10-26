Best attacking strategies, rewards, and more

Within the on-line battle sport Conflict of Clans, gamers use Tremendous, Darkish Elixir, and Elixir troops to assault the bases of their rivals. The sport’s new options embrace magic objects, hero skins, limited-edition landscapes, and in-game base challenges.

The introduction of base challenges has been one of many sport’s most well-received updates. All gamers usually get these challenges, which require them to assault highly effective pre-developed bases with a selected troop composition.

Gamers will obtain expertise factors, gold, elixir, darkish elixir, and magic objects after profitable assaults. This text will talk about the optimum technique for the Spooky Problem, the latest base problem in Conflict of Clans.

Newest Halloween base problem in Conflict of Clans

The New Spooky Challenges are in Conflict of Clans; my information is on YouTube. There’s additionally a Spooky Surroundings and Halloween obstacles with extra Halloween enjoyable to come back! #ClashOfClans The New Spooky Challenges are in Clash of Clans; my guide is on YouTube. There is also a Spooky Scenery and Halloween obstacles with more Halloween fun to come! #ClashOfClans https://t.co/DFKPQ2k7PT

The newest problem has been launched simply in time for Halloween, and it options the sport’s brand-new Spooky Surroundings. Gamers should defeat the bottom with the given troops with the intention to get expertise factors and a wide range of different sources. Moreover, the problem options the newest “Spooky Queen” Archer Queen hero pores and skin.

The Spooky Problem in Conflict of Clans is described as follows:

“Do you have got what it takes to beat the Spooky Problem?”

The Spooky Problem options the newest Spooky Surroundings, which incorporates lush inexperienced grasslands and damaged bridges that contribute to an ominous aesthetic. It options a number of Poison Halloween particular traps, with two X-bows and numerous Hidden Teslas. Gamers should beat all defenses and the City Corridor utilizing the offered troops to get three stars and unlock particular rewards.

Have a good time Conflict-O-Ween with an additional spooky problem, the Royal Ghost, and the brand new Pumpkin Graveyard surroundings… If you happen to dare! 👻🎃 Completely satisfied Conflict-O-Ween, Chiefs! 🎃 https://t.co/1oYT6AyLiz

In contrast to common challenges, gamers can not create their very own military composition to clear the bottom. They need to use the required military composition to finish the problem inside the deadline. The next is the military composition offered by the builders to finish the Spooky Problem in Conflict of Clans:

5 Big Skeletons

10 Royal Ghosts

Max Stage Archer Queen (Spooky Queen hero pores and skin)

2 Bat Spells

Gamers who full the problem by November 1 will unlock gold, elixir, magic objects, expertise factors, and darkish elixir. They are going to get a Shovel of Obstacles and 400 expertise factors upon a profitable three-star victory.

Methods to beat the Spooky Problem in Conflict of Clans?

The next are the steps to beat the Spooky Problem within the sport:

Drop a Royal Ghost on the Clan Citadel. This may enable you take down the citadel with out activating the opponent’s troops.

Now, drop a Big Skeleton on the center Poison Spell Tower with one Royal Ghost on both sides of the Poison Spell Tower lure.

Drop two Royal Ghosts and a Big Skeleton on the City Corridor, so that you could simply clear all of the outer buildings.

Drop a Royal Ghost or Big Skeleton in the course of every Hidden Tesla group.

Place each the Bat Spells precisely on the proper nook of the bottom.

You may simply clear the Spooky Problem by following these steps. In case of any misplays, you possibly can at all times use the Archer Queen to show issues round and win the problem.

The Spooky Problem in Conflict of Clans is an effective way to earn some rewards. Gamers should full the problem by November 1 to unlock all of the rewards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



