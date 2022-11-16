Best attacking strategies, rewards, and more

The multiplayer technique recreation Conflict of Clans affords gamers the choice to realize further magic objects, gold, gems, expertise, and different rewards by collaborating in numerous troop challenges and particular occasions. Gamers should win multiplayer battles utilizing particular fight models to obtain these unique rewards.

Within the newest problem for November, Lizard Blizzard, gamers shall be required to make use of Dragons in multiplayer battles. Much like the Titanic Power and Large Hearted challenges, this one may be discovered within the Occasions part of the sport.

The article beneath covers the very best military compositions and attacking methods to finish the Lizard Blizzard problem in Conflict of Clans.

November’s newest troop challenges in Conflict of Clans

The Lizard Blizzard troop problem affords magic objects, useful resource potions, elixir, gold, gems, expertise, and extra. Gamers should win ten multiplayer battles utilizing Dragons to be able to full this problem and earn the rewards.

The Lizard Blizzard problem’s in-game description is as follows:

“Ship flames of fury and go to devastation to your enemy’s villages while you practice Dragons throughout this troop occasion.”

The Lizard Blizzard troop problem is so easy that it may be completed by any participant who has entry to common Dragons.

Every participant’s City Corridor determines the variety of Dragons required to finish the problem. City Corridor 13 gamers should make the most of no less than two Dragons in multiplayer battles. Gamers should go to the Occasions part to learn how many Dragons they should use in multiplayer battles.

To complete this challenge, players must triumph in 10 multiplayer games while using the fewest number of Dragons possible. Players should try to complete the challenge before November 18 to receive special rewards.

The Lizard Blizzard challenge rewards a Research Potion, which is a special magic item that momentarily boosts the laboratory’s research speed for an hour. Players who complete the challenge will also receive 400 experience points.

Best attacking strategies for completing the latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Players can use the following powerful attacking strategies to succeed in multiplayer battles and complete the challenge in Clash of Clans:

One of the best tactics in multiplayer battles is to combine Balloons with Dragons. Depending on the base structure, you can employ Lightning or Rage spells.

Additionally, you can also use the Queen Charge DragLoon assault technique, a 3-star attack tactic that is quite successful. You can use Archer Queen and Healers to build a funnel while Dragons destroy the center of the base.

Combining Dragons with Electro Dragons and Minions is another efficient attacking strategy for multiplayer battles. This is a good air attacking strategy that can also be used during important war and clan war attacks.

The Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans is an effective way to earn unique in-game rewards in November. Contributors should full the problem by November 18 to obtain all of the rewards which might be being supplied.

