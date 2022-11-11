Best attachments for Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok

Though the Leviathan Axe is your default weapon in God of Struggle Ragnarok, it’s nonetheless extremely highly effective. Regardless of being slower and boasting a decrease assault vary than the long-lasting Blades of Chaos, this weapon is able to dealing massive quantities of injury. However, should you plan to successfully wield this mighty axe, you have to the fitting attachment.

You begin the sport off with the Wood Knob pommel, however there are many different much more helpful attachments in your axe in-game. This text will counsel among the greatest axe handles so that you can use in God of Struggle Ragnarok.

This text displays the private views of the creator.

What are probably the most potent Leviathan Axe handles in God of Struggle Ragnarok?

1) Grip of the Fallen Alchemist

The place to search out: Legendary chest in Alfheim after finishing The Reckoning quest

Arms down, that is my favourite axe deal with within the entirety of God of Struggle Ragnarok. I don’t at all times really feel assured whereas taking part in this action-packed sport, and I could make some fairly dumb errors in fight. Luckily, this deal with helps me each time I stumble in-game.

The Grip of the Fallen Alchemist boasts a excessive Luck probability to grant a Well being Burst on any profitable hit with the Serpent’s Snare talent. As anticipated, the Serpent’s Snare can be my favourite Leviathan Axe potential. If you’re combating close to any pit or physique of water, you possibly can simply scoop an enemy up and throw them to their doom.

There aren’t many fights the place the Serpent’s Snare isn’t an extremely helpful potential, so the Grip of the Fallen Alchemist could be your greatest good friend should you want a bit of additional well being.

2) Grip of Radiant Reflection

The place to search out: Unlocked if you return to Sindri’s Home on the finish of Unlocking the Masks mission

The Grip of Radiant Reflection is certainly among the finest attachments in God of Struggle Ragnarok. It’s not unusual to see gamers utilizing this explicit possibility proper as much as the top of the sport and specializing in maxing out its helpful stats. This attachment is all about utilizing the Ranged Assault in your Axe.

Everytime you carry out a profitable Axe Ranged Assault, you generate a cost of the Permafrost talent. For those who make a profitable precision throw, it generates much more Permafrost. I discovered myself in lots of God of Struggle Ragnarok fights, continuously throwing my axe into the faces of my enemies to considerably injury them.

Utilizing the Grip of Radiant Reflection, you will swiftly uncover that it is a very efficient solution to defeat your foes. It’s not a controversial assertion to say that it is likely to be one of the vital highly effective attachments.

3) Stonecutter’s Knob

The place to search out: Craft on the blacksmiths after returning to Freyr’s Camp on the finish of The Reckoning quest

This explicit God of Struggle Ragnarok attachment gives bonuses to your energy and protection, which is at all times helpful. However, its actual utility is a moderately easy and easy-to-understand idea. Everytime you use the R1 assault combos, this attachment provides a concussive wave blast on the finish of the combo.

Merely put, it offers a DPS bonus everytime you use the R1 Axe combo. After absolutely maxing it out, the Stonecutter’s Knob provides you 46 energy and 23 protection, making it a fantastic attachment in God of Struggle Ragnarok. For those who aren’t searching for one thing difficult, and simply wish to hack individuals to bits, that is the one for you.

Whereas there could also be different helpful, highly effective Leviathan Axe handles, these choices simply really feel the very best to me. Regardless of the way you resolve to play the sport, decide the attachments that fit your wants.



