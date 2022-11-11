Best attachments for Draupnir spear in God of War Ragnarok

Kratos good points the mighty Draupnir spear in God of Warfare Ragnarok, because of Brok. A spear with the wind elemental will be thrown an infinite variety of occasions. It’s quick, has an honest vary, and has a number of extremely highly effective strategies.

With that in thoughts, you’ll additionally need to equip attachments for it instantly. There are fairly a number of of them in God of Warfare Ragnarok, so there’s no unsuitable reply. That mentioned, these are among the many strongest of the attachments that may make it easier to devastate any boss or foe within the sport.

The Draupnir is an extremely enjoyable weapon, and listed here are one of the best attachments to equip to it when adventuring by way of the 9 Realms.

What attachments do you want on your Draupnir in God of Warfare Ragnarok?

1) Hind of Attuned Components

The place to search out: In a Yggdrasil Rift after preventing the Nightmare Parasites in Forging Future.

The Hind of Attuned Components is for gamers who like to juggle their numerous weapons to freeze/burn somebody, after which swap to the spear. Swapping weapons mid-combo is a extra superior approach for God of Warfare Ragnarok gamers, however it’s price studying how to take action.

This attachment enhances your harm towards any foe that’s with Burn or Frost standing illnesses. You’ll need to cost your weapon, inflict the standing ailment in God of Warfare Ragnarok, rapidly swap to the Draupnir and begin hammering the enemy to maximise your harm output.

It’s an unbelievable attachment and in addition enhances your Protection and Runic stats. It doesn’t add Power, sadly, however that doesn’t make it any much less potent.

2) Battle-Scarred Sauroter

The place to search out: Crafted by the blacksmiths after returning to Sindri’s Home on the finish of Creatures of Prophecy.

This Protection and Vitality-themed Draupnir attachment is the one I used essentially the most in God of Warfare Ragnarok. Weapons that grant a Rage/Well being Burst are essential to me, so I can hold the battle going even when I mess up.

Any time you Stun Seize (R3) an enemy within the sport, the Battle-Scarred Sauroter will grant you a Rage Burst. It’s good, and there shall be fights the place you’re going to need to Rage greater than as soon as, and it’ll undoubtedly help you there. You don’t have to search around by way of Legendary Chests to search out it both. Simply get Sindri and Brok to craft it for you.

3) Charging Assault Sauroter

The place to search out: Crafted by the blacksmiths after returning to Sindrdi’s Home on the finish of Forging Future.

I missed this hilt initially, and I used to be so comfortable after I went again to craft it. I take advantage of the Hoplite Lunge and Phalanx Breaker abilities ceaselessly, so this was a no brainer for me. A Protection/Vitality/Luck hilt for God of Warfare Ragnarok rewards your sprint-based assaults.

When utilizing Hoplite Lunge and Phalanx Breaker, it applies extra Stun and has a Average Luck probability to grant an Unstoppable Aura. It’s a very highly effective potential, which prevents you from being interrupted by enemy assaults. This makes it a really perfect piece of kit for Kratos.

There are many different Draupnir hilts in God of Warfare Ragnarok, however these are simply three which can be price equipping as you demolish the enemies of Kratos.



