Best artifacts, weapons, and team comps for maximum DPS

New character banners will arrive because the Genshin Affect 3.2 replace enters its second section. The Section II banners embrace two reruns, with Tartaglia being considered one of them.

Tartaglia (often known as Childe) is a 5-star Hydro character and is well-known for his distinctive playstyle. With quick hydro utility and the particular potential to change from a ranged to a melee stance, he’s full of surprises. Those that need a robust Hydro DPS ought to contemplate summoning him.

As one of many oldest characters in Genshin Affect, there are tons of the way gamers can construct Tartaglia to maximise his DPS. Beneath is a information to Tartaglia’s finest artifacts, weapons, and groups within the recreation.

Genshin Affect 3.2: Construct information for Tartaglia with the very best artifacts, weapons, and groups

Tartaglia is among the few Genshin Affect characters that may fill a number of roles in staff compositions, making him very versatile and simple to construct. His elemental talent permits him to vary from a spread stance to a melee stance. The stance change additionally made his Elemental Burst work in another way.

Greatest Artifacts

One of the best 4-piece artifact set gamers can farm for Tartaglia can be the Coronary heart of Depth artifact set. Listed below are its set bonus results:

2-piece set bonus – Enhance Hydro DMG Bonus by 15%

4-piece set bonus – Enhance Regular and Charged assault DMG by 30% for 15 seconds after casting Elemental Talent.

That is the very best 4-piece set gamers can go for in the event that they need to deal the best quantity of harm via Elemental Talent. Nevertheless, the Coronary heart of Depth set lacks synergy if gamers need to discover Tartaglia’s different playstyles. To deal with all points of his package, gamers can swap to completely different mixtures of artifacts for his or her 2-piece set bonus results.

Whereas Coronary heart of Depth might be thought-about for an all-round playstyle, go for attack-based units corresponding to Gladiator, Shimenawa, and others when missing ATK buffs. For Elemental Burst-focused builds, Wanderer’s Troupe or Noblesse Oblige are appropriate.

Greatest Weapons

Greatest 5-star weapons for Tartaglia (Picture through Genshin Affect)

As a Hydro DPS, it is suggested that Tartaglia use weapons with Crit Price/DMG secondary stats. Here’s a listing of 5-star weapons which might be most fitted for his DPS builds:

Polar Star

Hunter’s Path

Skyward Harp

Thundering Pulse

Aqua Simulacra

Unsurprisingly, the Polar Star shall be on the listing above because it’s passively catered to Tartaglia’s package as his signature weapon. Nevertheless, if the participant has any of the 5-star bows talked about above, it’s pointless to spend Primogems on the weapon banner to summon his signature weapon.

Listed below are some 4-star weapons for mild spenders and F2P gamers:

Viridescent Hunt

Mouun’s Moon

Rust

Stringless

Hamayumi

King’s Squire

Prototype Crescent

Greatest staff compositions for Tartaglia in Genshin Affect 3.2

The introduction of the Dendro aspect in Genshin Affect has introduced new elemental reactions. Hydro and Dendro may cause Bloom reactions to drop Dendro cores that may deal extra Dendro injury. Listed below are a number of the finest groups for Tartaglia to spice up his DPS:

Childe Worldwide

Childe Hyperbloom

Kuki Shinobu

Dendro MC/ Nahida/ Collei

Kazuha/ Sucrose/ Venti

Childe Taser

Beidou/ Fischl/ Raiden Shogun

Kuki Shinobu

Kazuha/ Sucrose/ Venti

Tartaglia’s rerun banner shall be obtainable for Genshin Affect gamers to summon till December 06, 2022.



