Best artifacts, weapons, and F2P builds

Nahida is the brand new 5-star Dendro character in Genshin Impression, specializing in being an off-field help that may deal harm to enemies along with her Elemental Ability. Together with her place because the Dendro Archon, the neighborhood expects her efficiency to be on par with different Archons, and Nahida rightfully delivers the most effective help one can get for Dendro groups.

With Nahida on the roster, gamers will get extra decisions when creating Dendro-focused groups like Quicken, Bloom, and others. This text will talk about the most effective artifacts and weapons for P2P and F2P Vacationers in Genshin Impression.

Greatest Artifacts for Nahida in Genshin Impression

As a Dendro character in Genshin Impression, the most effective artifacts for Nahida are fairly restricted as a result of there aren’t many viable choices which can be appropriate for her kits.

1) 4-piece Deepwood Recollections

Nahida with Deepwood Recollections artifacts (Picture through HoYoverse)

Deepwood Recollections is undeniably the most effective artifacts for Nahida as it might improve her Dendro harm by 15% whereas decreasing the enemies’ resistance in the direction of Dendro by 30% for eight seconds. These results may be triggered even when she just isn’t on the sector.

2) 4-piece Gilded Desires

Gilded Dream Goblet (Picture through HoYoverse)

The subsequent artifact is the total set of Gilded Desires. The 2-piece bonus will improve Nahida’s Elemental Mastery by 80, which is able to profit her Elemental Ability as it’s primarily based on her EM stats. In the meantime, the four-piece bonus will improve Nahida’s ATK by 14% for any celebration member that has the identical elemental sort, and 50 Elemental Mastery for teammates with totally different elemental varieties.

Greatest P2P and F2P Weapons for Nahida in Genshin Impression

1) A Floating Thousand Desires

Nahida with A Thousand Floating Desires (Picture through HoYoverse)

The brand new 5-star catalyst is the signature weapon for Nahida. The secondary stats present bonus Elemental Mastery for the wielder, whereas the passive ability offers buffs primarily based on the celebration member’s elemental sort. General, this catalyst is unequivocally the most effective weapon for Nahida in Genshin Impression.

2) The Widsith

Other than Elemental Mastery, Nahida’s Ability additionally scaled off her Assault, which made The Widsith an acceptable weapon for her. As soon as she is on the sector, Nahida will earn one of many following bonuses randomly:

Elevated ATK by 60%

Elevated Elemental DMG by 48%

Enhance Elemental Mastery by 240

Every buff is exceptionally good for a 4-star weapon, and it’ll get even higher if gamers have the next refinement for it. Since that is an previous catalyst, most F2P Vacationers ought to have at the least one copy of the weapon of their stock.

3) Wandering Evenstar

Wandering Evenstar is a significantly new catalyst in Genshin Impression that was launched in model 3.1. As a gacha weapon, avid gamers can anticipate it to be an excellent substitute for Nahida. The passive ability of this catalyst will present a bonus ATK for each the wielder and celebration members, making it appropriate for an off-field help unit.

4) Sacrificial Fragments

Nahida with Sacrificial Fragments (Picture through HoYoverse)

Just like The Widsith, Sacrificial Fragments is one other F2P catalyst that has been in Genshin Impression for a very long time. This weapon has an Elemental Mastery as its secondary stat, which is able to improve Nahida’s Elemental Ability harm. However, the passive ability permits her to have a 80% probability to finish its Elemental Ability CD on the highest refinement rank.

Because the Dendro Archon in Genshin Impression, Nahida does not disappoint as a result of although she is usually utilized as an off-field help, she will be able to nonetheless deal tons of harm along with her Elemental Ability whereas additionally offering Dendro candidates to the enemies.

