In a week’s time, players will get the new 3.1 update on Genshin Impact, and Cyno will debut on the banners. The most recent 3.1 livestream also showcases Cyno’s abilities and passive talents. This has helped many Cyno fans in the community who are pre-farming and saving Primogems to obtain him from the rate-up banner.

Cyno is a selfish Electro DPS who will need support characters to increase his damage potential. It is difficult to state which party members will suit him the best. However, many theorycrafters have come up with pre-analyses, helping players choose the best artifacts and weapons for Cyno.

Here’s everything players need to know about Cyno’s best artifacts and weapons in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Farming the Best Artifacts and Weapons for Cyno

Genshin Impact players who watched the 3.1 livestream must already have a basic idea about Cyno. For the uninitiated, Cyno is a new 5-star Electro character from Sumeru. With mastery over Polearm weapons, he is capable of dealing huge Electro damage.

Like Xiao, Cyno is another Selfish DPS who needs tons of field time to deal the maximum amount of damage. With the new Dendro elemental reactions, Cyno will use the help of Aggravate and Hyperbloom to enhance his Electro damage potential.

Best Artifacts

Best artifacts to farm for Cyno (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here are the best artifacts players need to farm for Cyno:

Thundering Fury (TF)

2-piece: Electro Damage +15%

4-piece: Increases damage caused by Electro-Charged, Overloaded, Superconduct, and Hyperbloom reactions by 40%, and the Damage Bonus granted by Aggravate is increased by 20%. When Quicken or any aforementioned Elemental Reactions are triggered, Elemental Skill cooldown is decreased by 1 second. This effect can occur once every 0.8s.

Gilded Dreams (GD)

2-piece: Elemental Mastery + 80

4-piece: Within 8 seconds of causing an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on other party member’s elements. Attack will increase by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character. Similarly, Elemental Mastery will increase by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of these buffs will count up to 3 characters. These buffs can be activated once every 8 seconds. The character wielding this can still activate its effects when off-field.

Players who plan to use Cyno in Solo-Electro teams as opposed to Hyperbloom reaction-based teams will find that Gilded Dreams is better than Thundering Fury.

Best weapons

Best weapons to use with Cyno (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a list of the best weapons players can farm for Cyno in Genshin Impact:

Staff of Scarlet Sands (Signature Weapon)

Primordial Jade Winged Spear (PJWS)

Staff of Homa

Deathmatch

White Tassel

Kitain Cross Spear

Cyno’s best weapon will unsurprisingly be his own signature weapon. However, there are many alternative weapons that can provide similar utility. Instead of Staff of Scarlet Sands, players can opt for other 5-star weapons such as PJWS and Staff of Homa that also provide Crit through secondary stats. However, PJWS is slightly better than Staff of Homa as Cyno gets more of an advantage on the field with its passive.

With 4-stars in Genshin Impact, Cyno can use Deathmatch, a battle pass polearm, to its advantage. Players can use Kitain Cross Spear on Cyno when playing on Hyperbloom teams, where Cyno will focus on causing reaction-based damage.

Lastly, when Genshin Impact players use other sets instead of Thundering Fury, Cyno will deal more damage from normal attacks, making White Tassel a good alternative.



