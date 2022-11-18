Best artifacts and weapons for support role

Layla is the most recent 4-star Cryo Sword character in Genshin Impression. Since her complete equipment was launched just a few days in the past by the sport’s builders, the group expects her to meet the position of Assist higher than DPS, due to her off-field abilities.

With the discharge of her banner on the Asian server, Layla delivered on these expectations and proved that she certainly performs the Assist position higher than that of a damage-dealer. This text will present the perfect artifacts and weapons for Layla in Genshin Impression.

Finest artifacts for Layla’s Assist construct in Genshin Impression

1) 4-Piece of Teacher Brooch

Teacher’s Brooch description in Archive (Picture through HoYoverse)

For a newbie in Genshin Impression, the 4-star set Teacher’s Brooch is the best choice as it may be obtained simply and gives nice bonuses for a assist Layla.

2-Piece Set: Will increase Elemental Mastery by 80

4-Piece Set: As soon as triggering an Elemental Response, will increase all get together members’ Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s.

Even when she’s off-field, Layla’s Elemental Talent permits her to proc reactions, since her Curtain of Slumbers will hearth a Night time Star at enemies at common intervals. For Genshin Impression gamers who desire a robust defend for Layla, they will give attention to HP stats for each piece of the artifact.

2) 4-piece of Tenacity of the Millelith

Layla with the Tenacity of the Millelith (Picture through HoYoverse)

The primary 5-star artifact appropriate for Layla is Tenacity of the Millelith, with which Genshin Impression gamers can present extra HP for Layla, along with growing the energetic character’s ATK.

2-Piece Set: HP elevated by 20%.

4-Piece Set: When an Elemental Talent hits an opponent, the ATK of all close by get together members is elevated by 20% and the defend power is elevated by 30% for 3 seconds. This impact could be triggered even when the wielder of this artifact is just not on the sphere.

As talked about earlier than, Layla’s Elemental Talent can hearth Night time Star at enemies, which is able to not directly activate the 4-piece impact of this artifact. Since her Night time Star is continually created and assaults enemies, she will refresh the artifact bonuses and supply them to all the workforce.

3) 4-piece of Noblesse Oblige

Layla with the Noblesse Oblige (Picture through HoYoverse)

Though the earlier artifacts’ utilities revolve round Layla’s Elemental Talent, the Noblesse Oblige artifact depends on her Elemental Burst in Genshin Impression.

2-Piece Set: Elemental Burst harm elevated by 20%.

4-Piece Set: Utilizing Elemental Burst will increase all get together members’ ATK by 20% for 12 seconds.

Happily, Layla’s Elemental Burst has a 100% uptime with a particularly low Power Value, making it simpler for her to spam it and supply bonuses to the workforce. When it comes to foremost stats, other than full HP, Vacationers can go for HP% > Cryo DMG > Crit Fee/Injury for extra harm.

Finest weapons for Assist Layla in Genshin Impression

1) Favonius Sword

Layla with Favonius Sword (Picture through HoYoverse)

For the 4-star weapon, most gamers would clearly go for the Favonius Sword. With this weapon, Layla will not have any Power points below any circumstances, along with being a Cryo battery for the workforce.

2) Key of Khaj-Nisut

Layla with Key of Khaj-Nisut (Picture through HoYoverse)

Unsurprisingly, this new 5-star sword is slightly good on Layla because it has an HP stat and extra HP-related buffs with its passive ability. This ability will enhance her HP by 20% and grant Elemental Mastery to all close by get together members primarily based on Layla’s max HP.

Layla is a uncommon supporting character for the Cryo aspect in Genshin Impression. Her equipment could also be just like that of Diona’s, however Layla’s defend is definitely higher in some conditions as it may present extra bonus harm to the workforce and extra Power particles.



