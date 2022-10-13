Best artifacts and weapons for Nilou in Genshin Impact: Nilou build guide

Genshin Affect’s latest 5-star character Nilou can be launched in just some days. Gamers who need to summon her will need to be certain that they’ve the very best artifacts and weapons ready for her construct.

Nilou is a straightforward character to construct, because of her give attention to HP% scaling. Nonetheless, she does not have a devoted artifact set that may take full benefit of her package simply but.

Nilou does have some unimaginable weapon decisions that may enhance her injury considerably, and gamers will need to reap the benefits of them when using her in battle.



BETA BUILD GUIDE

This information can be up to date when she is launched, however right here is an early look so you can begin farming at your individual threat!



Upon Nilou’s launch, gamers will lastly be capable of make the most of her distinctive Bloom-focused gameplay on their groups.

Nilou is a personality who focuses on amplifying the Bloom response via her Ascension passive capacity. Whereas gamers can ignore this passive and construct her for different groups, her finest and most damaging playstyle makes use of her synergy with the Dendro ingredient.

Genshin Affect gamers will need to construct round this playstyle. They need to choose artifacts that enhance her HP% and Bloom injury potential in addition to weapons that enhance her HP and Elemental Mastery.

Finest Artifacts for Nilou in Genshin Affect

Gamers will need to enhance Nilou’s HP% and Elemental Mastery as a lot as potential to maximise injury from her distinctive synergy with the Bloom response.

Sadly, there is not a set that’s really targeted on boosting these stats but, however one might arrive within the close to future.

For now, gamers can choose between a mixture of the Tenacity of the Millelith Set and the Gilded Goals set or the Tenacity set and the Coronary heart of Depth set.

Each of those choices make the most of the Millelith set for the added HP% that it grants Nilou. One makes use of the Gilded Goals set to spice up her EM, whereas the opposite makes use of the Coronary heart of Depth set to spice up her Hydro injury.

Each units are viable, and gamers will need to decide the one which maximizes her substats with a give attention to HP, ER, and Elemental Mastery.

Due to Nilou’s injury principally coming from Bloom, she does not want many crit stats, making constructing her rather a lot simpler.

Finest weapons for Nilou in Genshin Affect

Occasion Want “Epitome Invocation” – Boosted Drop Charge for Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)! [Event Wish Duration]

Fortunately for Genshin Affect gamers planning on summoning Nilou, three of her finest weapons will all be obtainable on the featured banner.

Her signature weapon, the Key of Khaj-Nisut, boosts her injury considerably whereas additionally offering her with a ton of additional well being. The Jade Cutter is a equally highly effective weapon and is even an amazing selection for a Hydro damage-focused Nilou.

Skills Dance of Haftkarsvar

-Whirling Steps-

The brand new 4-star sword Xiphos’ Moonlight can also be an unimaginable selection for Nilou, granting tons of Elemental Mastery and further Vitality Recharge for her.

Gamers can seize all three of those weapons throughout Nilou’s banner, and gamers with some additional Primogems might need to give summoning a attempt.

Nilou’s finest 4-star choices are weapons just like the Sapwood Blade, the Sacrificial Sword, the Iron Sting, and the Favonius Sword.

Genshin Affect gamers will certainly need to check out every of those weapons and see which one suits their Nilou and her crew the very best.

