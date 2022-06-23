Best Anime Series of All-Time – A Guide to the Top 8

Are you an anime lover, looking for the best anime series of all time? Well, your search ends here!! We have compiled the list of the 8 best options worth devoting your time to.

There are numerous animations produced and released all over the world every year but not all of them are worth the hype. It is believed that the first animation was rolled out on the screens in 1917 and the industry has been continuously prospering since that day.

But don’t worry about it as we are here to help. Below are mentioned the 10 best anime series of all time, including the classic franchises and the brand new series. So, without further ado, let’s get started!!

What is Anime?

Before you jump into the list, let’s first understand what exactly the anime is. Anime is a Japanese animation industry that produces and distributes animated television shows, movies, cartoons, and video games. These productions are known for their intricate and dramatic storylines and visuals.

It is a popular form of entertainment that is enjoyed by people all over the world. Some watch anime to learn about different cultures, while others want interesting plots and storylines. Whatever the reason, anime is an exciting, entertaining form of media.

List of the 8 Best Anime Series of All Time

Here, we’ve put together the best anime series of all time. Scroll down the page to the end and pick your favorite option.

1. Fate

It’s a story about two young teenagers, Shirou and Saber, who are trying to find their way in life. Both of them have their own quests to complete, and they conflict with each other in order to achieve them. The series is full of action, adventure, and suspense that will keep you glued to your screen from beginning to end.

2. My Hero Academia

The anime follows the story of a young man named Midoriya Izuku who wants to become the best superhero in the world. After getting in too much trouble at school, Izuku meets a former supervillain named Takeshi Toei and asks him to teach him how to become a superhero. Takeshi agrees and helps Izuku to train rigorously. One year later, Izuku matches against All-Might in an exhibition match and wins.

3. Tokyo Ghoul

If you’re looking for the best anime series of all time, look no further than Tokyo Ghoul. This dark and gripping thriller follows the story of Quinn Fabray who is turned into a zombie after being attacked and almost killed by a group of ghouls.

The anime is filled with action, suspense, and intrigue. It is perfect for fans of horror and suspense genres.

4. Love Live

Love Live is one of the best anime series ever made. It is a popular series that has been watched by many people over the years. In this series, 13 high school girls from a pop idol group, called Aqoursm fight to save their school from being shut down. Along the way, they overcome many challenges and achieve their goal! This series is very exciting and well-directed.

5. Detective Conan

It follows the story of a young detective who solves cases that are often complicated and difficult. The research often involves dark and dangerous elements, but Conan always manages to get the job done.

The various episodes are filled with action and suspense, and even grip viewers with their cliffhanger endings. The anime series has been adapted into multiple movies and episodes, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

6. Violet Evergarden

It is one of the best anime series of all time and is sure to satisfy even the most demanding fans. The story follows Hana Killian, a young woman who was born with a gift that no one knows how to use. As a result, she is sent to an elite school for training to become a perfect soldier.

But things aren’t as simple as they seem and Violet quickly realizes that she’s in for a fight for her life. The series is stunningly visual and has an emotionally moving story.

7. Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the most popular anime series of all time. It tells the story of Edward Elric, a young man who has lost his left arm and leg in an automail accident.

He is then enlisted into the military where he worked hard to replace his lost organs with mechanical limbs from alchemist Roy Mustang.

When Edward returns home, he discovers that his brother Alphonse has become a State Alchemist. Embarking on a journey to find out what happened to their father, they encounter many dangerous and mystical creatures along the way.

8. Attack on Titan

If you’re looking for a series that is both well-written and action-packed, then you should try Attack on Titan. The story follows the journey of two young people – Eren Jaeger and Mikasa Ackerman – as they attempt to escape from their city after it’s besieged by a Titan. The journey is filled with intense battles and suspense, and it will keep you entertained from start to finish.

Conclusion

So, that’s all about the best anime series of all time. If you’re looking for an enjoyable series that will keep you entertained for hours on end, then we recommend checking out some of our top picks. Browse the list mentioned above and tell us which one is your favorite! For more such guides, you can stay tuned with us!!

