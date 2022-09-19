Destiny 2 Season of Plunder introduced a host of new activities, with a fun pirate-y twist to them. Unlike Season of the Haunted, where Guardians were running around on the Derelict Leviathan to contain nightmares, this season’s Guardians can be found plundering treasures from different areas to boarding Fallen Ketches with the intention of commandeering them.

That said, each and every activity is farmable, but not all are equally rewarding in terms of loot that they offer. Out of all the seasonal activities, there’s just one that is quite rewarding in terms of loot, and that happens to be the Master Ketchcrash.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Destiny 2 Master Ketchcrash might just be the most rewarding activity in Season of Plunder

While it might sound easy, Master Ketchcrash isn’t that easy at all. With a recommended power level of 1600, this isn’t a matchmade activity, so Guardians will have to step in with a pre-made fireteam. While the Destiny 2 LFG on the Companion App might be a good place to start looking for a competent enough fireteam, it’s better for Guardians to run this activity with their clanmates or friends, who are at an equally high power level.

While this activity is recommended for Guardians with a power level of 1600 and above, having a power level of around 1585 is good enough to participate in this activity. It might not be as easy as the regular version of the Ketchcrash, but it shouldn’t be difficult to complete with a well co-ordinated fireteam.

Like all Master activities, the Master Ketchcrash in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder features champions as well, with Anti-Barrier Servitors being the most common. Not only that, Overload Captains can also be found in this activity. So, Guardians will either have to equip Anti-Barrier and Overload round mods to the armor pieces that they use on their arms.

That said, the champions mentioned above might change in the upcoming activities. This can be checked on the screen while starting the Master Ketchcrash activity. The types of champions encountered in the activity can be checked in the modifier panel on the lower left corner of the screen. Guardians can then equip the mods accordingly in Destiny 2.

Why is the Master Ketchcrash farm the best option for now?

The overall time required to complete this activity with a proper fireteam is really short. Despite this, the loot offered at the end of the activity is rather good. Chests available at the end of this Destiny 2 activity usually drop seasonal weapons, including their Deepsight Resonant variants. This is very important because unlocking their patterns will further allow Guardians to craft these weapons quickly.

Other than that, these chests may also drop high stat armor pieces. Guardians can focus on stats for these armor pieces by fitting appropriate stat-finder mods on their Ghost. A bonus drop for emoting at the end of the activity grants an additional piece of gear.

Apart from the map fragments that happen to be another quest item in Season of Plunder, Guardians can also get Ascendant Alloys. The latter is important when it comes to crafting weapons in-game. The first time Guardians complete this activity successfully in a week, they will receive a Pinnacle Gear, the game’s highest rated gear. It could be anything, from a piece of armor to a seasonal weapon. If the stats and the rolls are good, Guardians can use it for their loadouts. If the rolls aren’t good enough, they can be infused with other pieces of equipment in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder.



