Bertrand Christmas advert in New Zealand highlighted as one of the best of the year

Bertrand Christmas advert in New Zealand highlighted as one of the best of the year

The Bertrand Livreiros campaign was published on YouTube on November 12th and has already received more than 109,000 views.

The campaign is on YouTube.

Last Saturday, November 21st, a New Zealand newspaper published a list of the 10 best Christmas ads for 2020. In the New Zealand Herald selection, there are huge international brands like Coca-Cola, McDonal’s and John Lewis, but there are also a Portuguese campaign that deserves a mention.

“It is not necessary to speak the language to understand the emotions of this ad,” they wrote of Bertrand Livreiros’ Christmas campaign to portray a doctor’s daughter as it marks the calendar days until December 24th. On this day, she can finally see and hug her father again, from whom she is separated because she is treating patients with Covid-19 in the hospital – and with whom she only has contact via video call.

The video shows the ingenious way in which the girl created a protective curtain in the room through which you can put your arms in order to safely hug the one on the other side.

“This Christmas will be different so it will be the same again.” With this news, Bertrand Livreiros ends the campaign, which was published on November 12th on YouTube and has already received more than 109,000 views.