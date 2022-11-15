Berserk: Golden Age Arc – Memorial Version particular ending video screenshot. Pic credit score: Studio 4°C

Berserk: Golden Age Arc – Memorial Version Episode 8 will probably be launched on November 19, 2022.

On November 15, 2022, Mika Nakashima, who performs the ending theme music “Want” for the anime Berserk: Golden Age Arc – Memorial Version that’s presently airing, launched a particular music video titled “Mirage with Shiro Sagisu –Berserk Particular Film-”, which makes use of footage from the anime, on her official YouTube channel.

Mika Nakashima’s music “Want” was launched on November 2, 2022.

“Want” Restricted Version jacket cowl artwork. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

“Mirage with Shiro Sagisu –Berserk Particular Film-” is a re-edited model of the ending footage used within the third a part of the anime with new cuts and different animation footage. This particular ending will probably be used on the finish of Episode 8, which airs this week.

The Episode 8 ending would be the just one that may characteristic distinctive music and pictures. The ED video could have a unique “worldview” from the conventional ending, and embody the occasions occurring within the anime.

“Want” Common Version jacket cowl artwork. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Version is a TV reduce of Studio 4°C’s Berserk: The Golden Age Arc movies with new scenes included. The anime is predicated on the late Kentarou Miura’s manga Besrerk. The collection is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Probably the most notable variations has been the inclusion of the favored Bonfire of Desires scene from the manga.

What occurs within the Bonfire of Desires (Yume no Kagaribi) scene?

The scene takes place after Guts’ defeat of 100 males. Whereas Casca is tending to his wounds and making use of elf mud, Guts confides in her that whereas preventing 100 males could seem spectacular that it’s nothing in comparison with how Griffith and Casca each battle for his or her dream. Guts says that all the members of the Band of the Hawk have their very own noble desires that they’re preventing for – apart from him.

Guts tells Casca their desires are just like the bonfires which have been arrange throughout camp. He says the fires are simply blown out on their very own, so that they determine to hitch an even bigger, extra highly effective fireplace so as to not exit – Griffith’s dream. Guts, nonetheless, feels that his fireplace, his dream, isn’t with the Hawks. Casca realizes that Guts desires to depart the Hawks, and is instantly anxious, however Guts assures her he’ll solely depart after they’ve received their present marketing campaign.

Their dialog is interrupted by Rickert and Pippin, who informs them that Griffith has come after listening to that the 2 of them are alright. As quickly as Casca is nose to nose with Griffith once more she instantly apologizes for going into battle whereas she was feeling sick. Guts slaps Casca’s behind and tells her she’s being overdramatic.

Guts leaves along with his comrades to go and drink and leaves Casca behind with Griffith. For as soon as, Casca isn’t captivated by Griffith and her eyes are on Guts as he walks away and wonders if he’ll really depart the Hawks.

Who’re the manufacturing group members?

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc: MEMORIAL EDITION manufacturing group members embrace:

Director – Yuta Sano

Script – Ichiro Okouchi

Music composer – Shiro SAGISU

Unique creator – Kentarou Miura

Character Designer – Naoyuki Onda

Artwork Administrators – Hideki Nakamura, Marefumi Niibayashi, Yuusuke Takeda

Animation Director – Satoshi Iwataki

CGI Administrators – Akiko Saito, Chiaki Imanaka, Takayuki Kusaki, Yusuke Hirota

Who’re the principle solid members?

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Version solid members embrace:

Hiroaki Iwanaga – Guts

Takahiro Sakurai – Griffith

Toa Yukinarai – Casca

Aki Toyosaki – Charlotte

Kazuki Yao – Gaston

Kendo Kobayashi – Bazuso

Minako Kotobuki – Rickert

Nobuyuki Katsube – King of Midland

Takahiro Fujiwara – Pippin

Yoshirou Matsumoto – Corkus

Yuuki Kaji – Judeau

Are you having fun with Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Version? Tell us within the remark part beneath!