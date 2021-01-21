Bernie Sanders became the new meme of 2021 (25 images)
Yesterday, Joe Biden, officially named 46th President of the United States of America, was inaugurated. On this occasion, many celebrities such as Barrack Obama and Lady Gaga were present, who caused a sensation with their jacket, which is reminiscent of the Hunger Games. Bernie Sanders was among them. The American Senator stood out for his special demeanor during the ceremony.
Internet users no longer needed to grab it and kidnap the politician through many films and series. Here are the best distractions from Bernie Sanders who became the new meme of 2021.
1)
Bernie Sanders is always my favorite meme. pic.twitter.com/T4WMdW3bJN
January 20, 2021
2)
Bernie! Oh !! Yes, Caramba! Don’t have a cow, man! Hmmmm. pic.twitter.com/iySvnVzvoY
January 20, 2021
3)
WandaVision this week is even stranger than the previous two episodes. Bernie Sanders has a cameo! pic.twitter.com/KOBfhOCN6B
January 21, 2021
4)
Best of Inauguration Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/x14XJQev5Q
January 21, 2021
5)
Bernie Sanders on the throne #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/VttFn7ky8K
January 20, 2021
6)
#Bernie is a damn national treasure. # Berniesanders #berniesmittens #berniemittens #BernieMemes #Memes # Inauguration2021 #InaugurationDay #BernieMeme pic.twitter.com/gAHYG57hRg
January 20, 2021
7)
Bernie did the Kessel Run n 12 Parsecs #BernieSanders #StarWars pic.twitter.com/uvW367MOOe
January 21, 2021
8th)
If your health insurance plan is turned down and you have to stay in the office for a long time, the pregnant woman cannot afford several nights in the hospital. #berniesmittens #BernieSanders #Berniememe pic.twitter.com/yNX2qJBOx5
January 20, 2021
9)
Bernie Instinct #BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/FP9cQF5qKr
January 20, 2021
10)
“My mother always said: ‘Life was like a box of chocolates …” # Sanders #bernieinauguration #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/aUV3XNWEdh
January 20, 2021
11)
The best for me # BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/SBRhij7Dov
January 21, 2021
12)
“Every now and then there is a man … I wouldn’t say a hero, what is a hero?
Finally a man who is exactly in his place and fits perfectly into the picture like the Duke in Los Angeles. “#BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/2RIZxKdqf1
January 21, 2021
13)
#BernieSanders Photo credit: Alex maxilla pic.twitter.com/rGiDUAgc2U
January 21, 2021
14)
Vai Bernie #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/7spetUsRt1
January 21, 2021
15)
#BernieSanders defies time and epochs. #posetonbernie #bladerunner pic.twitter.com/nCFe2bJq4H
January 21, 2021
16)
The new trendy series #Bernie #BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/jY5of83h3d
January 21, 2021
17)
Have somebody already done that? #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/SYfqz4Kdhd
January 21, 2021
18)
One last thing before bed: “Via Getty and Bernie” ud83dude02 #viagetty #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/HIDbY9PQDO
January 21, 2021
19)
I have to stop, but it’s stronger than me #berniesmittens #BernieSanders #BernieSandersMittens #BernieSandersmemes #horror #film pic.twitter.com/05gyCi3aXp
January 21, 2021
20)
Bernie at Pine Barrens | #BernieSanders #TheSopranos pic.twitter.com/SLOnE9Ysb1
January 21, 2021
21)
# M4A Avengers, assemble !! #BernieSanders #Avengers @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/u7EpYEHhP8
January 21, 2021
22)
Ok, I did one again, #starwars #berniesmittens #berniemittens #bernie #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/WUoTVpiYYj
January 21, 2021
23)
Bernie-geuse #Beetlejuice #BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/iKiw2oD8iK
January 21, 2021
24)
Ok, I’m proud of this ud83eudd23 # BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/9wpOGNu2fm
January 21, 2021
25)
Bernie Sander’s mood. pic.twitter.com/VdcLSsPYHI
January 20, 2021
