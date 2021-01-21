Bernie Sanders became the new meme of 2021 (25 images)

Yesterday, Joe Biden, officially named 46th President of the United States of America, was inaugurated. On this occasion, many celebrities such as Barrack Obama and Lady Gaga were present, who caused a sensation with their jacket, which is reminiscent of the Hunger Games. Bernie Sanders was among them. The American Senator stood out for his special demeanor during the ceremony.

Internet users no longer needed to grab it and kidnap the politician through many films and series. Here are the best distractions from Bernie Sanders who became the new meme of 2021.

1)

Bernie Sanders is always my favorite meme. pic.twitter.com/T4WMdW3bJN

January 20, 2021

2)

Bernie! Oh !! Yes, Caramba! Don’t have a cow, man! Hmmmm. pic.twitter.com/iySvnVzvoY

January 20, 2021

3)

WandaVision this week is even stranger than the previous two episodes. Bernie Sanders has a cameo! pic.twitter.com/KOBfhOCN6B

January 21, 2021

4)

Best of Inauguration Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/x14XJQev5Q

January 21, 2021

5)

Bernie Sanders on the throne #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/VttFn7ky8K

January 20, 2021

6)

#Bernie is a damn national treasure. # Berniesanders #berniesmittens #berniemittens #BernieMemes #Memes # Inauguration2021 #InaugurationDay #BernieMeme pic.twitter.com/gAHYG57hRg

January 20, 2021

7)

Bernie did the Kessel Run n 12 Parsecs #BernieSanders #StarWars pic.twitter.com/uvW367MOOe

January 21, 2021

8th)

If your health insurance plan is turned down and you have to stay in the office for a long time, the pregnant woman cannot afford several nights in the hospital. #berniesmittens #BernieSanders #Berniememe pic.twitter.com/yNX2qJBOx5

January 20, 2021

9)

Bernie Instinct #BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/FP9cQF5qKr

January 20, 2021

10)

“My mother always said: ‘Life was like a box of chocolates …” # Sanders #bernieinauguration #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/aUV3XNWEdh

January 20, 2021

11)

The best for me # BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/SBRhij7Dov

January 21, 2021

12)

“Every now and then there is a man … I wouldn’t say a hero, what is a hero?

Finally a man who is exactly in his place and fits perfectly into the picture like the Duke in Los Angeles. “#BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/2RIZxKdqf1

January 21, 2021

13)

#BernieSanders Photo credit: Alex maxilla pic.twitter.com/rGiDUAgc2U

January 21, 2021

14)

Vai Bernie #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/7spetUsRt1

January 21, 2021

15)

#BernieSanders defies time and epochs. #posetonbernie #bladerunner pic.twitter.com/nCFe2bJq4H

January 21, 2021

16)

The new trendy series #Bernie #BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/jY5of83h3d

January 21, 2021

17)

Have somebody already done that? #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/SYfqz4Kdhd

January 21, 2021

18)

One last thing before bed: “Via Getty and Bernie” ud83dude02 #viagetty #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/HIDbY9PQDO

January 21, 2021

19)

I have to stop, but it’s stronger than me #berniesmittens #BernieSanders #BernieSandersMittens #BernieSandersmemes #horror #film pic.twitter.com/05gyCi3aXp

January 21, 2021

20)

Bernie at Pine Barrens | #BernieSanders #TheSopranos pic.twitter.com/SLOnE9Ysb1

January 21, 2021

21)

# M4A Avengers, assemble !! #BernieSanders #Avengers @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/u7EpYEHhP8

January 21, 2021

22)

Ok, I did one again, #starwars #berniesmittens #berniemittens #bernie #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/WUoTVpiYYj

January 21, 2021

23)

Bernie-geuse #Beetlejuice #BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/iKiw2oD8iK

January 21, 2021

24)

Ok, I’m proud of this ud83eudd23 # BernieSanders #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/9wpOGNu2fm

January 21, 2021

25)

Bernie Sander’s mood. pic.twitter.com/VdcLSsPYHI

January 20, 2021

And if you want to share your creations with us on Facebook, you can find the template here: