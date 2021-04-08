Berlin temporarily closes vaccination centers | Free press

The background to the temporary vaccination stop in the two centers is that the transport of vaccines has been delayed. Missed appointments must be made up for within three days.

Berlin (dpa) – Due to a lack of corona vaccine, two of the six vaccination centers in Berlin were closed at short notice for the rest of the day on Tuesday.

The Berlin health administration announced that operations at the Treptow arena and the Messe vaccination center were closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The reason given was that a vaccine transport to Berlin had been delayed due to alleged technical problems. The vaccinations in both vaccination centers would be postponed, vaccination appointments would be canceled within three days. The vaccine from the manufacturer Biontech was last administered in both centers.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99