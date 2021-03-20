Berlin Greens say ‘yes’ to housing corporation expropriations | Free press

Are expropriations the means of choice for cheaper rents? The Greens in Berlin refer to the Basic Law.

Berlin (dpa) – The Berlin Greens can envision the expropriation of housing groups to secure affordable rents and enforce the right to housing for everyone.

At a party congress, delegates supported the goal of a referendum that has been running with a large majority since February. At the same time, in the decision on the Greens program for the House of Representatives elections on September 26, they made it clear that “qualitative criteria” had to be drawn up for the question of which companies qualify for expropriation. “We are critical of the discussion of purely quantitative caps,” he said.

An alliance of tenant initiatives wants to “socialize” real estate companies with more than 3,000 apartments, ie expropriate them for billions in damages under state law. The goal is to stop the rise in rents. To this end, the alliance started collecting signatures for a referendum on February 26, which could lead to a referendum. This would take place in parallel with the election of the House of Representatives.

The guiding principle enshrined in the Basic Law, “Ownership Mandatory”, must also be maintained in the areas of housing and land, according to the Greens election manifesto. The key is to protect tenants, end speculation, and increase the share of the housing stock geared to the public good to 50 percent.

“We would like to see circumstances not forcing us to use socialization as a last resort to fulfill the constitutional mandate,” the Greens emphasize. “If housing corporations refuse to take up their social responsibility, the public sector, backed by a referendum, will use this move to defuse the tense situation in the housing market.”

The Greens’ decision reveals a conflict on this issue within the red-red-green coalition and could put a burden on possible negotiations to continue the alliance after the election. The SPD is strict against expropriations. Links, on the other hand, are for and actively support the collection of signatures.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99