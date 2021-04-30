Berlin for May 1 – Peaceful Protest in Wedding | Free press

There are always many demonstrations in Berlin around May 1. The police escort the elevators and want to ensure that infection protection rules are followed.

Berlin (dpa) – On the eve of May 1, about 1,500 people demonstrated peacefully for social change in Berlin-Wedding.

Corona clearance and hygiene rules have been adhered to, police said. She also mentioned the number of participants. Left and radical left groups called for the protest march under the motto “From the crisis to expropriation”.

The police held back to a large extent, emergency services were running at the beginning and at the end of the demonstration, which was mainly attended by young people. They wore mouth and nose protection. Bengal fires were swung and pots of smoke were lit on balconies and from the roof of a corner house as the protesters walked past. Loud music was playing, confetti trickled down.

Numerous banners were displayed during the demonstration. For example, it said, “The rich must pay,” “Housing, businesses and hospitals in our hands,” or “End homelessness.” “No return on rent” was also sung loudly.

Later that evening, feminist women’s groups wanted to run through Kreuzberg with the motto “Take the night back – we take the night back”.

Police said there were nearly 2,000 security forces in the city on Friday alone.

About 5,000 officers should be on duty by May 1. Numerous demonstrations have been recorded. Police Chief Barbara Slowik expected a “demanding, demanding situation”. She announced on the RBB Inforadio that if corona rules were violated, demonstrations would be quickly disbanded.

