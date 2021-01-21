Berlin considers UN nuclear weapons ban counterproductive | Free press

Berlin / New York (dpa) – Shortly before the United Nations’ nuclear weapons ban came into effect, the federal government again refused to join the treaty.

In response to a request from the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it considers the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which has existed for more than 50 years, as the more effective instrument for taking concrete disarmament measures. The new contract results in a subordinate treatment of existing obligations. “From the point of view of the federal government, this could lead to fragmentation and real relaxation of the international disarmament efforts in the nuclear field,” said the letter from State Secretary Antje Leendertse, who is at the disposal of the DPA.

It makes it clear that the federal government even considers the new treaty to be counterproductive. The ban on nuclear weapons enshrined therein had “not increased the disarmament of nuclear weapon states, but tended to harden the disarmament dialogue”. Against the background of this “polarization”, the federal government is trying to draw political attention “to practical and feasible steps towards disarmament”.

The UN Prohibition Convention was adopted in 2017 by 122 of the 193 member states of the United Nations. It will go into effect Friday as more than 50 states have ratified it. This prohibits the possession, development, production, acquisition or deployment of nuclear weapons. However, the treaty is rejected by all nuclear powers and all NATO states, including Germany. It remains ineffective, at least in terms of concrete disarmament steps.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, on the other hand, was co-initiated by the nuclear powers US, Russia, China, France and Britain in the late 1960s. It also prohibits all contracting states from acquiring these five nuclear weapons. At the same time, the nuclear powers are committed to negotiating the complete destruction of their weapons. The treaty has been the main basis for nuclear disarmament for half a century. However, as this has recently stalled, the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons was initiated by the international network Ican, which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017. The main purpose of the agreement is to exert political pressure on the nuclear powers.

A current report by the Bundestag’s Scientific Services contradicts the federal government’s view that the new treaty would weaken the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The two contracts are “not in conflict with each other”, it says. The legal “update” consists mainly of the fact that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons “contains specific disarmament obligations and delegitimizes the nuclear deterrence strategy”.

For left-wing MP Sevim Dagdelen, the federal government’s main arguments have “collapsed like a house of cards”. “Nothing prevents accession to this historic disarmament treaty, quite the contrary,” she says.

The harsh rejection of the new treaty is also followed with incomprehension at the United Nations in New York. “States that do not intend to accede to the treaty should respect legitimate fears and all good faith efforts to achieve nuclear disarmament,” insists UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric, also in towards NATO. States.

All countries should resume a path with a common vision of nuclear disarmament. And this is exactly where observer status for Germany and other countries could play an important role in the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: this would allow skeptical countries to “voice their concerns and engage in a dialogue with the States Parties. are to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, ”said Dujarric.

Observer status means that you participate in the Conference of the Parties but do not have the right to vote. However, the observers should also help fund the conference, which is expected to take place in about a year. According to the UN, so far only Switzerland and Sweden have shown interest in participating as observers.