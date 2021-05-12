Bergamot Oil Market: Oligopolistic Nature Continues to Pose Supply-Demand Challenges Forecast 2017 to 2022

Oligopolistic Nature of Bergamot Supply Chain Continues to Pose Supply-Demand Challenges

The bergamot oil market place continues to be dominated by a few exporters as the main growing areas are concentrated in three countries – Italy (Calabria), Ivory Coast, and Brazil. Due to the nature of the product, bulk of bergamot is exported from these three countries to manufacturers all over the globe. The bottlenecks in access to raw material continue to pose challenges for bergamot oil market manufacturers where pricing is dictated by a handful of players.

Supplement Industry to Serve as a New Venture for Bergamot Oil Manufacturers

Bergamot oil is being actively explored by the supplement industry recently. Multiple phenolic compounds found in bergamot oil deliver anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and cholesterol-lowering properties. The latter property is explored in nutraceuticals for developing cardio-protective supplements. A number of bergamot formulations in the form of supplements are available in the bergamot oil market or are in pipeline of clinical approvals.

Bergamot Oil Stakeholders Continues to Seek Lucrative Avenues in the Fragrance Industry

Use of bergamot oil as a perfume ingredient in the fragrance industry is highly valued since older times. Along with the fragrance, the bergamot oil has disinfectant properties and the combination of these properties are explored in the fragrance industry to manufacture fragrance oils that are used in the production of perfumes, deodorants, aromatherapy oils, air fresheners, cosmetics, skin care products and scented candles.

Approximately 4000 single fragrance ingredients including bergamot oil used in the fragrance industry are monitored through nation-specific regulations. Recent changes in the EU cosmetic legislation and future uncertainty of bergamot oil’s categorization under safe natural fragrance ingredients is expected to present challenges to the bergamot oil market in Europe. If excluded from the cosmetics category, the bergamot oil market in Europe like is likely to witness an upward growth during the assessment period.

Pharma Sector Focusing on Exploring Bergamot Oil’s Applications as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)

Bergamot oil have been thoroughly investigated by the scientific community for their health benefits. Some of the active ingredients of the bergamot oil are studied to deliver anti-microbial, sedative and anxiolytic properties that are used for the treatment of upper respiratory tract disorders, depressive disorder and hyperhidrosis among others. The pharmaceutical industry also utilizes bergamot oil to absorb the unpleasant smells of medicinal products in addition to its health benefits. In addition, bergamot oil has been added to various country’s official pharmacopoeias, thereby propelling the growth of the bergamot oil market.

