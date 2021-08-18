BER conclusion: construction professionals instead of politicians in supervisory board | free press

The construction disaster at the airport of the capital has finally been solved, but the financial recovery is pending, so the resumption of the MPs. It doesn’t seem flattering to governments.

Berlin (dpa) – The BER Commission of Inquiry in the Berlin House of Representatives has completed its work. After three years, the final report will be presented on Wednesday.

An important finding: in the future, construction experts on the supervisory board should monitor such large-scale public projects, not politicians. Solid financing is also needed.

The airport opened nine years late last year. Planning errors, construction errors and mismanagement also caused construction costs to triple to around 6.5 billion euros. The airport is owned by Berlin, Brandenburg and the federal government.

The board of directors under the then Mayor of Berlin, Klaus Wowereit (SPD) laid the foundation stone for the chaos at the construction site in 2012 when he resigned from the general planners and architects after the failed commissioning in 2012, the committee criticizes. Another misconception was that the former chief of railways, Hartmut Mehdorn, as the new director, would soon complete construction.

The control body, later also headed by Brandenburg Prime Minister Matthias Platzeck and Wowereit’s successor Michael Müller (SPD), was also tasked with political pressure and intervention in operational matters. “In retrospect, it turned out to be the right choice to replace political officials with specialists with construction and project knowledge.”

The report credits current airport boss Engelbert Lütke Daldrup with the fact that many things went better at the construction site after taking office. Without political pressure, dates were set and a realistic picture of the status of the work was obtained. Changes in the project structure and greater pressure on the construction companies involved are also discussed.

At the same time, the “catastrophic financial situation” of the airport company is described. “As the Commission of Inquiry concluded, after the structural renovation, a financial renovation must now take place.” Repaying the shareholder loan and paying dividends must remain a long-term goal.

The opposition factions of the CDU and FDP had recently presented their special views on the committee’s work. They warned that the building turned out to be a black box for taxpayers. The financial situation has by no means been clarified. In the previous election period up to 2017, there was already a commission of inquiry into Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt (BER).