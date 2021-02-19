Benzoic Acid Market 2020: Evolving Industry Trends and key Insights by 2027| Top Players – Emerald Performance Materials, Novaphene Specialities Private Limited, HuangshiTaihua Industry

The all-inclusive market information and data of the Benzoic Acid Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). Global Benzoic Acid Market can gain great benefits with this market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and assist to make better decisions. Additionally, the data and information have been taken from the reliable sources and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which is again checked and validated by the market experts. Information and data given in the Global Benzoic Acid Industry marketing report can be very significant for Benzoic Acid Market when it comes to dominate the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent.

Global benzoic acid market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for benzoic acid from the food & beverages industry is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global benzoic acid market are Emerald Performance Materials, Novaphene Specialities Private Limited, HuangshiTaihua Industry, Shri Hari Chemicals, Sinteza S.A, Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, Wuhan YouJi Industries Company Limited, FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., San Fu Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Danfan Network Science&Technology Co., Ltd., DOW, DuPont, Apollo Scientific Ltd, Clarion Drugs Ltd, Ganesh Benzoplast Limited, Dongda among others.

In July 2015, Emerald Performance Materials, a global producer of benzoic acid acquired Innospec. Through this acquisition the company aims to expand their global footprint to support customers in their core markets around the world.

Global Acoustic Insulation Market Scope and Segments

By Application

Sodium Benzoate

Potassium Benzoate

Benzyl Benzoate

Benzoate Plasticizer

Alkyd Resin

Benzoyl Chloride

Feed Additive

Others

By End-Use

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Based on regions, Acoustic Insulation Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

