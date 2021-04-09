Health
Benzodiazepine Drugs Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply & Demand 2020 to 2026
The U.S. is expected to account for around one-third of the total share in the global benzodiazepine drugs market by 2026. Growing prevalence of anxiety in parallel with rising awareness regarding benzodiazepine drugs is reflecting on increasing opportunities for players in the U.S. market. As per a report by the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), each year, over 40 Mn adults in the U.S. suffer from anxiety disorders. For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4432 Presence of a large number of hospital and retail pharmacies further makes it easy for individuals to purchase benzodiazepine drugs. A significant influence of high concentration of leading players is also auguring well for the U.S. benzodiazepine drugs market, which has been discussed in detail, in a recent Fact.MR study. Key Highlights of Benzodiazepine Drugs Market Study
- Easy accessibility is a key feature driving substantial sales of benzodiazepine drugs through retail pharmacies. By 2026, these pharmacies are projected to record value tantamount to US$ 1.4 Bn. Additionally, sales prospects for benzodiazepine drugs are likely to grow during the forecast period, as consumers are evincing high interest in online pharmacies.
- Popularity of short-acting benzodiazepine drugs is expected to increase during the forecast period, as these induce less hangover effect and take relatively short time of action. On the back of this, around 77% of the total share would be attributable to the sales of short-acting benzodiazepine drugs.
- Being a highly prevalent disorder among individuals leading a demanding lifestyle, anxiety is projected to account for a sizeable share tantamount to around 53% in the benzodiazepine drugs market during the forecast period.
- Reduction in the number of prescriptions for benzodiazepine drugs, especially in countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, would impede market growth during the forecast period.