Benzodiazepine Drugs Market 2021 Research and Growth Survey – Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Benzodiazepine Drugs Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Benzodiazepine Drugs Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The benzodiazepine drugs market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 2.4%, during the forecast period.

Benzodiazepines are a class of psychoactive drugs that are used to treat diseases like anxiety, insomnia, panic disorder, seizures, and alcohol withdrawal. Benzodiazepine drugs produce a calming effect by enhancing the effect of the neurotransmitter GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid). Benzodiazepines drugs are widely prescribed drugs across the world and are helpful to reduce anxiety disorders, seizures, inducing sleep and also used for sedation purposes prior to surgery or general anesthesia. Rise in the geriatric population, stressful lifestyle, daily habits are major factors for mental disturbance, which creates anxiety, maniac, and panic disorder conditions. The market for benzodiazepine drugs is expanding rapidly due to an increase in the prevalence of anxiety, seizures, insomnia, and a rise in concern for the prevention of stress and related conditions. Alprazolam segment is anticipated to expand growth due to its wide application in anxiety, panic disorders. However, misuse of benzodiazepine drugs may restrict the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

The Benzodiazepine Drugs Market is moderately competitive and consists of several players. In terms of market share, more number of the players are currently dominating the market.

Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., and Aurobindo Pharma among others.

Key Market Trends:

Anxiety Disorders Segment is Expected to Hold a Largest Market Share in the Benzodiazepine Drugs

Anxiety segment is anticipated to account for major share of the market during the forecast period. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimated number of people living with anxiety disorders globally is 264 million in the year 2015 reflects a 14.9% increase since 2005, as a result of population growth and ageing and which is estimated to be 3.6%. Anxiety disorders are more common among females than males (4.6% in females compared to 2.6% in males at the global level).

In 2017, anxiety segment recorded more than 60% revenue share collectively with anti-depressants drugs and the boost in demand for anxiety therapeutics coupled with a rise in a number of companies investing to develop new anxiety drugs which drives the market revenue. Anxiety was a dominant segment of the benzodiazepines drug market globally in the year 2017 and expected to maintain same during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

