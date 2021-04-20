Benzene Market Analysis by Single and Multiple Stage, Manufacturers and Application by 2027
The growing demand from various end users such as textiles, packaging and agriculture is expected to drive the demand for Benzene Market.
The global benzene market is forecast to reach USD 115.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Benzene is a commodity petrochemical and an aromatic hydrocarbon product. It is manufactured as a by-product in refineries and stream crackers.
The demand for the product is fueled by the supply and demand of other products derived from it. Benzene is used in several range of economic sectors such as construction, electrical & electronics, consumer products, pesticides, and construction.
The comprehensive analysis of the Benzene market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Benzene market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Benzene industry.
The Benzene research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Sinopec, BASF SE, Dow DuPont, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc. JX Holdings, Bp Plc., and Borealis AG, among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Benzene market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Benzene market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Benzene industry throughout the forecast period.
Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- Cumene
- Aniline
- Ethylbenzene
- Cyclohexane
- Chlorobenzene
- Maleic Anhydride
- Alkylbenzene
Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- Catalytic Reforming
- Toluene disproportionation
- Toluene hydrodealkylation
- Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha
- From Biomass
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- Plastics
- Solvent
- Chemical Intermediates
- Surfactants
- Rubber Manufacturing
- Detergents
- Explosives
- Lubricants
- Pesticides
- Others
Benzene market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Benzene Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Benzene Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Benzene market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Benzene industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Benzene industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Benzene industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Benzene market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
