Benzene Market 2021; Size, Price Trends, Industry Drivers, Structure and Future Growth – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Benzene Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global benzene market reached a value of US$ 91.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Benzene (C 6 H 6 ) is a chemical compound which is highly inflammable, colorless, and has a sweet, gasoline-like smell. It is a by-product of the oil refining process and can also be obtained from crude oil, gasoline, and cigarette smoke. Benzene is widely adopted for various industrial purposes, such as manufacturing other chemicals, plastics, lubricants, resins, nylon and synthetic fibers, dyes, detergents, drugs, pesticides, etc.

The growing utilization of insulation materials in construction activities is primarily driving the benzene market. The increasing adoption of benzene for manufacturing various consumer products, such as thinners and furniture wax, is further propelling the global market. Moreover, benzene is also employed as a key solvent in several commercial, industrial, and research operations. For instance, alkyl benzene is used to produce surfactants for the manufacturing of detergents. Cyclohexane, another basic raw derivative of benzene, is utilized for the production of nylon fiber. The expanding paint and coating industry (PCI) also uses benzene derivatives to produce paints and lacquers, thereby further driving the global market.

Benzene Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the benzene market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil Corporation

DuPont

Borealis AG

JX Holdings

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Sinopec

Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global benzene market on the basis of derivative, manufacturing process, application and region.

Market Breakup by Derivative: Ethylbenzene Cumene Cyclohexane Nitrobenzene Linear Alkylbenzene Maleic Anhydride Others

Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process: Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha Catalytic Reforming of Naphtha Toluene Hydrodealkylation Toluene Disproportionation From Biomass

Market Breakup by Application: Plastics Resins Synthetic Fibers Rubber Lubricants Others

Market Breakup by Region: Asia Pacific Europe North America Middle East and Africa Latin America



