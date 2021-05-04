Benjamin Clementine “is being treated by health professionals,” says the family

The musician had made several requests for help via Instagram. You are in England at the moment.

Benjamin Clementine is being treated by health professionals in England, the 32-year-old musician’s family said on his Instagram account. “Thank you for your messages of support to Benjamin. He is in England and is being handled by professionals [de saúde] and for your family. When you feel better, come back to share more things, ”you can read in the post.

In the past few days, Benjamin Clementine had shared a post asking his followers for help finding a cardiologist in Italy. The musician said he went to the emergency room four times in the past month and guaranteed it wasn’t a joke.

“Apparently I’m in good health, but I don’t feel good. My heart is not good I can’t take it anymore, ”he wrote in the comments of the publication while speaking to some fans.