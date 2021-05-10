Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market value projected to expand by 2027

An exhaustive study published by Fact.MR finds that, transurethral resection of prostate (TURP) surgery is expected to contribute around 30% of market share by 2027, as it is proving highly-effective over drugs for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). High success rate of the TURP surgery is encouraging market players to further explore advanced technologies and increase surgical precision. On account of technological leaps, robotic surgery and laser therapy are the most recent breakthroughs in the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market, which are being fast-adopted by medical professionals to relieve the symptoms of BPH.

However, these high-end therapeutics are currently not under the ambit of insurance, resulting in high out-of-pocket spending for patients. To sum it all, the study expects moderate growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Loss of Patent Exclusivity Creating Lucrative Ground for Generic Drugs

Instances of patent expirations have been long-influencing the revenue of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market. As per the study, 2024 will witness patent expiration of key BPH treatment drugs, such as Avodart, Cialis, Jalyn, and Rapaflo. Absence of branded drugs opens lucrative avenues for regional and local players to increase investments towards the development of generic drugs and biosimilar products. Low-cost impact of generic drugs limits the sales opportunities for branded drugs, which creates concerns for leading players, as they invest huge capital to fuel their R&D activities. Though the sales of generic drugs fillip the growth of the BPH treatment market, their revenue contribution is significantly lesser as compared to branded drugs.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

