Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Market 2021 – Global Country Analysis, Manufacturers’ Review and Forecast

The approximately US$ 25 Bn market for benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment is likely to expand at 4.6% CAGR during 2018-2028, according to a recent research report of Future Market Insights (FMI). The report has envisaged steady growth prospects for the revenue of global benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market through 2028.

The World Population Prospects’ data (2017) projected that the number of individuals aged 60 years and above will double by 2050, and triple by 2100. With such a high pace estimated for the growth of population aged 60 years and above, it is more likely that the prevalence of aging related health conditions will also increase at a considerable pace in the years to come. A high prevalence rate of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in men, the demand for improved and more effective treatment options continues to increase at a high rate.

Alpha-blockers & Drugs for Lower UTIs Remain Pivotal in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Prostate Treatment

The drug treatment has been vital in treating benign prostatic hyperplasia conditions and lower UTIs, which has been attributed to widespread availability of drug-based benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment. This factor, in particular, will play an instrumental role in driving the growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market during the forecast period. Drugs will remain the first choice of treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1664

Benign prostatic hyperplasia increases the risk of other disorders as well. The most common disorder caused due to benign prostatic hyperplasia is lower UTI (urinary tract infection) for which, Alpha-blockers constitute the first line of treatment. However, other drugs are also available in the market, which offer relief from the benign prostatic hyperplasia symptoms. Other drugs include alpha reductase inhibitors, phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors, muscarinic receptor antagonists, and combination drugs.

Demand for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Prostate Treatment Higher in Developed Regions, Patient Pool Expanding Steadily in Developing Markets

Owing to significantly growing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia in North American men, benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market is expected to witness strong growth within the region, followed by Europe.

Extensive availability of benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatments, increasing clinical trials, improving R&D scenario, higher healthcare spending, and favorable government initiatives will continue to assist the growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market in developed regions.

On the other side, Asia Pacific’s benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment market is foreseen to witness significant growth, owing to steadily expanding patient pool due in the region.

Preview Analysis Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Prostate Treatment Market Segmented By Treatment Type (drugs(alpha-blockers, alpha reductase inhibitors, phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors, muscarinic receptor antagonists, and combination drugs), devices (prostatic stents, suture base implant systems, and transurethral RF thermal therapy)); By Distribution Channel (Institutional sales (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), retail sales (retail pharmacies and drug stores), and online pharmacies) : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1664

UroLift System to Revolutionize the Competitive Landscape of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Prostate Treatment Market

Teleflex Incorporated’s NeoTract recently launched UroLift® System as a highly effective, least invasive option for benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment. The UroLift® System is permanently implanted via a transurethral outpatient procedure and predominantly relieves prostate obstruction, which is one of the primary symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The company has also declared insurance coverage for UroLift® System. While the coverage is being provided by Humana, it is most likely to improve awareness about increasing availability and broadening access of minimally invasive treatment methods in urological conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia. This in turn will encourage adoption of UroLift® System among patients seeking effective benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment.

Get full Report Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1664

A majority of patients with enlarged prostate continue to perceive medication and surgery as the only available treatment alternatives. However, an increasing number of physician recommendations is advocating the use of The UroLift® System as it eliminates side effects associated with other conventional options of benign prostatic hyperplasia prostate treatment.

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Market Insights Landscape

MRI Safe Biopsy Needle Market FMI’s analysis gives an insight into key market trends, strategies, regional players and various segments on the basis of form, type, application and region.

Macroscopic Imaging Systems Market Find insights into global market scenario and segmentation on the basis of ingredients, application, source and region.

Cortisone Market FMI’s report highlights parent market trends and strategies in the market with segments and dynamics through the forecast period.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com