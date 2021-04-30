Benefits for vaccinated people? Schäuble reprimands countries | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble has criticized the march of individual federal states to ease vaccinated people, even before there was a nationwide regulation.

“Now we have again the condition that a number of countries do not adhere to the agreements,” complained the CDU politician in the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. Inconsistent solutions shortly after the decision for a nationwide corona emergency brake were irritating to people, “too much of a difference can destroy confidence,” Schäuble warned. “How should the citizens, who are gradually getting tired of Corona and inundated with new information, understand that?”

The federal Justice Department sent a draft regulation to the other departments on Thursday, according to which those who have been fully vaccinated and recovered from the Corona crisis should be given more freedom. In particular, these groups should be exempted from private meeting requirements and nighttime exit restrictions. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had stated that the government wanted to involve the Bundestag and the Federal Council at an early stage in the vote on the ordinance in order to act quickly. “If we agree, it will go fast.” The “last” date for a final decision by the Federal Council is 28 May.

Schäuble said he would like it if the regulation was not passed until the end of May. “People are further restless, although they also see that the vaccination is going much faster than expected a few weeks ago,” stressed the CDU politician.

Thomas Bareiß (CDU), the federal government’s tourism commissioner, is also picking up the pace. “The pressure on restaurants and hotels to reopen is increasing day by day. We therefore have a moral as well as a legal duty to gradually withdraw the restriction of the right of freedom for vaccinated and convalescent people. It would be good if that happened well before the end of May, ”said Bareiß of“ Bild ”. The security concepts of the hospitality industry are extensive and good, he emphasized.

SPD group leader Rolf Mützenich made it clear in the “Bild” that next week the SPD will not fail to approve a regulation whereby vaccinated and convalescent people will quickly regain their rights of freedom. “Finally good numbers for vaccinations – now we should not hesitate, but quickly pave the way to a normal life,” warned Mützenich.

Green leader Annalena Baerbock stressed that the drastic curtailment of freedoms needed to be critically reviewed time and again. It is therefore correct “that vaccinated people are equated with those who have a negative test result,” said the designated candidate for chancellor of the editorial network Germany.

The head of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher, in the Augsburger Allgemeine, demanded an opening schedule for the government to revive the economy quickly. This also included specific assistance, “which in many cases will have to be provided long after it is fully opened,” said Fratzscher. Many companies have large debts and must prepare well for the restart. This is especially true for companies in the stationary retail, gastronomy, travel and event industries.

In the meantime, vaccination against the corona virus in Germany is progressing more and more. On Wednesday, for the first time, there were more than a million vaccinations a day. 25.9 percent of people in the country have received at least one vaccination, 7.5 percent the second injection. The third corona wave has also slowed, but the government and experts did not want to speak of a trend break yet.

Intensive care physicians called on federal states and municipalities to increasingly vaccinate socially disadvantaged areas to relieve hospitals. “There is an above-average number of people from poorer populations, people with a migrant background and socially disadvantaged people in intensive care units,” said the scientific director of the intensive care bed registry of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine ( Divi), Christian Karagiannidis, of the “Rheinische Post”. Mayors and health authorities should therefore send mobile vaccination teams to the socially disadvantaged parts of their cities. “That would pay off, because vaccination coverage is very promising at the moment,” says Karagiannidis.

The general director of the German Association of Cities, Helmut Dedy, advocated the use of more mobile vaccination teams. “Social differences should not leave some people behind because access to vaccinations is too difficult for them,” he told Funke media group newspapers.