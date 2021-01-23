Benefit from this huge discount on the Realme 6 4/64 GB smartphone

The biggest disadvantage of older generations of smartphones is that they have poor battery life and slow charging speeds. In addition, the quality of photos and videos is no longer up to date. So the solution is to use newer smartphones with better features. The Realme 6 4/64 go is ideal for this, not to mention the price doesn’t exceed $ 150 at the time of writing.

Realme 6 4/64 GB: Perfect for photography enthusiasts

The Realme 6 is a smartphone released in 2020 with a 6.5-inch LCD screen that is relatively large. This phone can be displayed in Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels), making it ideal for watching videos. The screen also shows a 90 Hz update for a particularly smooth display. You don’t have to worry about scratches anymore as the screen is made of Corning Gorilla Glass.

Realme 6 runs Android 10 with a Realme user interface. It has a memory of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, which can be expanded up to 256 GB. In fact, this smartphone is great for storing memories or important files. You can also insert 2 nano sims to watch movies at your leisure using a 4G mobile connection speed.

The autonomy of this phone is relatively good with a battery of 4,300 mAh. The advantage of Realme 6 is that it charges quickly (0 to 100% in 1 full hour). To connect to a charger or other device, this Realme product has a Type-C connector. To listen to music, you can connect your headphones via a price socket or connect via Bluetooth (version 5.0).

The Realme 6 makes your life easier with multiple sensors like the accelerometer that you can use to determine your speed on a bike, for example. For security reasons, they have a fingerprint and facial recognition system. Face recognition is carried out by the 16-megapixel front camera.

The cameras of the Realme 6 are the greatest asset, as the reproduction of the images is extremely satisfactory. There are 4 photo sensors on the back: 64 (wide angle sensor) + 8 (ultra wide angle sensor) + 2 (portrait camera) + 2 (macro lens) megapixels. The main camera enables a resolution of the images to 9280 x 6944. Finally, the dimensions (D × W × H) of this smartphone are: 8.9 × 74.8 × 162.1 mm for 191 g.

Don't hesitate any longer, this is the best time to buy the Realme 6 4/64 GB. While the price is usually € 250, it is currently only € 149.

3 good reasons to buy the Realme 6?

Excellent quality photos 2 year designer guarantee Broken price: 40% off

