Benefit from an immediate discount of 95 euros on the iPad 7 Retina!

If you are a fan of Apple products and are often on the go, this great plan is for you as you can take advantage of a great promotion for the iPad 7.

the tablet that meets all your expectations

Equipped with a 10.2-inch retina display (2160 x 1620), the iPad 7 promises an impressive level of detail and brilliant colors. The powerful device has 32 GB of internal storage space. It includes two cameras including an 8 MP rear camera and a FaceTime HD camera that will allow you to make satisfactory video calls and high definition movies. With his A12 bionic chip, he can handle various tasks, even the most complex, with high reactivity. In fact, this tablet easily supports 4K video editing and augmented reality games. The WiFi feature promises the user full mobility while staying connected. Note that the promotion only includes the gold version of the model.

The iPad 7 is compatible with the smart keyboard, making it ideal for professionals who travel a lot. The battery also offers a full day of autonomy. This tool, compatible with Apple Pencil, can also come in handy if you have some passion for digital art. Indeed, this device can sometimes be turned into a notebook, sometimes a drawing board, and it always promises great precision. Don’t wait any longer, develop your talents by investing in the iPad 7 and save money at the same time. If it normally costs € 544.99, it is currently available for € 449.99 or € 95 savings. The amount is to be paid in four installments, which corresponds to € 115.16 per month. It is also reminded that the Watch GS Pro Connected Watch is currently on sale as it has now jumped from $ 249 to $ 199 – an opportunity not to be missed.

3 reasons to fall for it?

Versatility Optimal practicality

