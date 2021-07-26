Benedict XVI goes to court with church officials | free press

Munich/Freiburg (dpa) – Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. goes to court with officials of the Catholic Church in Germany.

“As long as only the ministry, but not the heart and mind, speaks in official church texts, the extract from the world of faith remains,” he writes in response to questions in the “Herder Korrespondenz”, which the magazine wants in its new edition. to publish. He expects a real personal testimony of faith from the speakers of the Church.

Benedikt criticized: “In the ecclesiastical institutions – hospitals, schools, Caritas – many people are involved in decisive positions that do not support the internal mission of the church and therefore often obscure the testimony of this institution.”

Official Church texts in Germany are largely written by people “for whom faith is only official,” writes former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger. “In that sense I have to admit that the word official church does indeed apply to a large part of the official church texts in Germany.”

Distance yourself from the famous “Freiburg speech”

In this context, he also distanced himself from the choice of words in his famous “Freiburg Speech”, in which he had called for “the removal of the Catholic Church” from the world. “I don’t know if the word ‘de-worldization’, which comes from the vocabulary developed by Heidegger, was cleverly chosen by me as the last key word in Freiburg,” he writes.

“The word de-worldization denotes the negative part of the movement I’m involved in, which is the taking out of speech and the practical limitations of a time in freedom of belief,” Ratzinger emphasized. The positive aspect of this movement, which he called for, was “not sufficiently expressed”.

In his speech at the end of his 2011 visit to Germany, Benedict noted the “greater distance of significant parts of the baptized from ecclesiastical life”. Thus, the Church must “keep her distance from her environment; she must, as it were, keep herself “out of the world”. And: “To fulfill her proper mission, the Church must make a constant effort to break free from the worldliness of the world.” he said at the time.

In the “Shepherd” interview, Ratzinger emphasized “that the church includes wheat and chaff, good and bad fish. So it cannot be about separating good and evil from each other, but about separating believers from unbelievers ».

Critics have repeatedly denounced the statements of the pope, who resigned in 2013, on church politics, fearing conservative forces in the Catholic Church could position him as a counterpope to the incumbent Francis.