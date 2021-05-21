Ben Oil Market Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving 2018–2028

Ben oil, commonly known as moringa oil, as extracted from the moringa oleifera seeds. Ben oil is well-known for its extraordinarily long shelf life and a pleasant & mild taste. Moringa oil or ben oil is extensively used as a perfume base, with extended applications in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals applications. Moreover, ben oil or moringa oil is also used in skincare products for its skin-nourishing benefits.

Ben oil comprises of vitamin C, antioxidants, and nutrients, which are helpful in protecting skin from tissue ruptures and wrinkle problems. The oil comprises of multiple components, including oleic acids, palmitic acid, stearic acid, and behenic acid, which add to its overall texture and wellness.

Ben Oil Market: Segmentation

The global ben oil market is segmented on the basis of sales channel, end-use industry type and region.

Based on end-use industry type, the global ben oil market is segmented as following:

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Chemical, Technology and etc.)

Based on the sales channel type, the global ben oil market is segmented as followings:

E-commerce

Offline

The cosmetics industry is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period due to the growing demand for ben oil to manufacture beauty products. On the other hand, among all sales channel segments, e-commerce is anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to growing online users across the globe.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

