Bella Ramsey Promises A ‘Massively Divisive’ The Last Of Us Season 1 Finale

The Final of Us season 1’s ending is sort of upon us. It’s not this week, however subsequent, because it ends on Episode 9, oddly, and a few recreation followers are a bit involved it might be dashing by the ultimate chapters a bit.

Nonetheless, there may be one side of the finale that’s going to divide followers, at the very least in keeping with star Bella Ramsey talking to Vogue:

“It’s going to divide individuals massively – massively,” she mentioned, earlier than occurring to speak about how brutal filming that episode was for her, although she loved it.

There are two minds of what she means by this. The primary is that some individuals suppose that it’s going to be divisive as a result of it’s going to diverge considerably from the sport, which might be controversial. Others suppose it’s going to be divisive as a result of if it does persist with the supply materials, that was a massively divisive ending when it occurred as effectively, and now show-only watchers will get to expertise that controversy for the primary time.

To speak about what this implies, we’re going to must get into spoiler territory right here.

The ending within the recreation poses a seemingly inconceivable scenario. The Fireflies Joel and Ellie discover do in actual fact consider that they’ll probably use her immunity to discover a remedy. The catch is that they want her mind to totally analysis this, which is able to kill her.

Within the recreation, you suppose that in a recreation the place you don’t get to decide on something, you’re going to be offered with one closing selection. Sacrifice Ellie to doubtlessly save the world, or rescue Ellie and probably erase hope for a remedy?

Besides it’s not a selection. This isn’t your story, the participant, that is Joel’s story, and Joel has already made the choice. You in all probability know what it’s. On this phase, the participant is pressured to storm the Firefly hospital and kill the physician, rescuing Ellie. I believe I attempted to shoot him within the leg to be “good” once I realized the sport was going to make me do that, but it surely doesn’t matter, he dies. You save the unconscious Ellie who just isn’t conscious any of this was taking place, and inform her later nope, they couldn’t use you for a remedy, sorry. She doesn’t discover out what really occurred till later. So that might be the divisive side Bella is speaking about.

You can not change this ending in any significant approach. You simply can’t. Ellie has to outlive for the second recreation, and Joel has to kill the physician which triggers Abby’s quest for revenge on him, the place she views him as a madman that executed her father who was simply looking for a remedy and save the planet. These are mounted features of the story that can not be altered, so no, I don’t suppose Bella is saying to anticipate some wild departures from the sport.

I do sit up for seeing what everybody makes of Joel’s selection.

