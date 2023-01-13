Standard Twitch streamer Angela “AriaSaki” offered particulars a couple of healthful interplay that she had with TikTok star and musician Bella Poarch at Rachell “Valkyrae’s” birthday occasion.

AriaSaki claimed that she hadn’t socialized in a very long time and “felt awkward” interacting with folks on the occasion. She recalled Poarch making her really feel comfy by initiating conversations and “taking care” of her:

“Bella Poarch took care of me. Like, she was so good.”

AriaSaki speaks concerning the interplay she had with Bella Poarch at Valkyrae’s birthday occasion

AriaSaki took to her Twitch channel on January 12 to host an Overwatch livestream. Earlier than enjoying the sport, the content material creator spent a while speaking to her followers and offered particulars about her interplay with Bella Poarch.

The Vancouver native claimed that she discovered it tough to speak to folks after the pandemic:

“I’ve simply felt actually awkward, speaking to folks. Actually, I have been feeling very awkward. Like, I simply cannot; I can not seem to talk with folks anymore and it is tough. Okay? I feel COVID messed us all up. However not solely COVID messed us up, however I’ve simply recently as a result of I have been such a shut-in. I really feel like my potential to speak to folks about my wants, all that’s simply out of the window.”

AriaSaki recalled the time at Valkyrae’s occasion when Poarch assisted her by initiating and carrying on the dialog:

“All the time Bella was simply initiating dialog. She was carrying the dialog. She simply took care of me. It was very nice! And it was very nice as a result of it was a kind of issues the place it was, she did not let any awkward silence occur between us.”

Timestamp: 00:04:00

The previous OfflineTV member said that she tried to steer Bella Poarch to play Overwatch:

“Loads of it was about like, trade stuff, streaming stuff, but in addition exhibits! And he or she really useful me a few exhibits and I additionally was attempting to get her into Overwatch. I used to be speaking about Overwatch, about sure characters and stuff. And yeah, it was so good to have somebody like, try to continuously put effort in direction of speaking with me for as soon as.”

The dialog concluded with AriaSaki including:

“Yeah, Bella Poarch! She’s so all the way down to earth and so good and I do not know if she may inform I used to be simply an ungainly battle bus. Like, I actually could not… I used to be only a battle. However she was simply there for me and it was so good!”

Followers react to AriaSaki’s interplay with Bella Poarch

A couple of fan reactions had been posted within the YouTube video’s feedback part, with one viewer claiming that the 2 personalities “clicked straight away.” This is a snippet of some related fan feedback:

AriaSaki is a well-liked Twitch streamer who has greater than 624k followers on her channel. Along with being a Simply Chatting content material creator, the 28-year-old can also be an avid gamer. She has beforehand performed titles similar to League of Legends, Valorant, Minecraft, and Teamfight Techniques.



