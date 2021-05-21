Belgium: Soldier suspected of terrorism continues to flee | Free press

The Belgian authorities have been looking for a 46-year-old man for days. He is said to have planned an attack on a well-known virologist.

Brussels (AP) – Belgian investigators continued to search for a suspected right-wing professional soldier on Friday. He is suspected of planning an attack on state structures and various public figures.

As the Ministry of Justice confirmed to the Belgian news agency Belga on Friday, an investigation showed that the 46-year-old spent about two hours in the vicinity of a possible target on Monday evening. At first, however, it was not known who or what this goal was.

Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne told the VRT that the man was busy for days preparing an act. According to the VRT, the target of the attack was the well-known Flemish virologist Marc Van Ranst, who was then taken to a safe place.

A ‘suspicious mechanism’ was also found in a car that is said to belong to the wanted man. According to initially unconfirmed media reports, it could be an explosive. The prosecutor said he was waiting for the technical report.

There were also heavy weapons in the car that was found on Tuesday at the border with the Netherlands. The man is being investigated for attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons in a terrorist context.

Until Friday evening, hundreds of emergency services had searched in vain the Hoge Kempen National Park on the Belgian-Dutch border. “The fact that he was not found does not necessarily mean that he was or was not in the area,” said a spokesman for the prosecutor. There were concrete indications that the 46-year-old was in the park.

The Belgian authorities have been looking for the soldier since Tuesday afternoon. The man had threatened state structures and various public figures with an attack in a letter. Authorities assume he is armed, as he had direct access to his army unit’s armory. Due to right-wing extremist sympathies, the soldier he is looking for is on a terrorist list of the Belgian anti-terrorist agency Ocam.

