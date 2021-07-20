Belgium commemorates flood victims | free press

Flags at half mast and national mourning: Belgium thought of the victims after the devastating flood disaster. Prime Minister De Croo called for solidarity, King Filip thanked all those who helped.

Brussels (dpa) – Belgium remembered the victims of the devastating flood disaster as part of a state day of mourning. At 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, people across the country observed a minute of silence.

Afterwards, King Philippe gave a speech and thanked the rescuers and numerous volunteers for their efforts. «Many lost everything. The work of your life, gone in a few hours,” said the monarch, referring to the enormous damage in cities and villages. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo noted: “In difficult moments, this human bond is our greatest strength.”

The EU institutions in Brussels also took part in the national day of mourning. For example, the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, left the European and Belgian flags at half-mast in front of the parliament building. EU Council President Charles Michel also thanked rescuers and pledged EU support to those affected by the disaster. According to the latest information from the National Crisis Center, the storm in Belgium has claimed the lives of at least 31 people. About 70 people are still missing.