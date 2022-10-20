Beleaguered Russian Commanders Now Babysitting Boss’ Kids in Ukraine

by way of Telegram

Russia’s warfare in opposition to Ukraine has taken yet one more absurd flip as one in every of Vladimir Putin’s most devoted cronies took to social media to exhibit the epitome of Russian army prowess: his three underage sons haphazardly firing off weapons in Ukraine as they’re babysit by a prime commander.

“Akhmat, Eli and Adam received proper as much as enemy positions and supplied cowl hearth for advancing fighters,” Chechen chief Ramzan Kadyrov wrote of his sons, aged 14 to 16.

The announcement was accompanied by a three-and-a-half-minute video during which the three teenagers could possibly be seen standing in a trench as they periodically hearth off a grenade launcher and machine gun at invisible “enemies” within the distance. The boys—who may be seen within the footage clearly taking directions from Zamid Chalayev, the Chechen commander apparently tasked with babysitting them—at instances stand at full top when they need to presumably be taking cowl, sparking some hypothesis that the “incoming hearth” they’re so bravely standing in opposition to will not be incoming in any respect.

Kadyrov insisted, nevertheless, that different Chechen fighters had been “pleasantly stunned” by his sons’ efficiency. And in line with him, it was a glowing success: they supposedly “stayed of their positions till they fended off the most recent Nazi counterattack.”

Whereas Kadyrov touted the footage as proof he’d saved good on his phrase to ship his personal youngsters into the battlefield, it was as a substitute met with requires he and his sons to win an Oscar.

“Did you suppose we’d consider that your three bastards are on the entrance line with this low-cost staging? Present us an actual battle and never low-cost performances,” wrote Chechen blogger Khasan Khalitov.

Others famous that Kadyrov appeared to have given his sons weapons produced by NATO reasonably than Russian-made ones.

In the meantime, Kadyrov’s stunt received a seal of approval from Russian officers, which ought to maybe come as no shock after Moscow spent the previous a number of weeks sending hundreds of freed convicts, Wagner mercenaries, and poorly skilled draftees into the battlefield.

“Kadyrov is an effective father,” mentioned Nina Ostanina, the pinnacle of the Russian State Duma’s committee on household points.

Though Russian regulation forbids kids from participating within the warfare, Ostanina instructed Russian media that Kadyrov would get a move as a result of Chechen tradition “differs with its traditions from our Russian tradition.”

“Should you can rebuke him for something, it’s not for this,” she mentioned. “I feel he simply desires to point out by his instance in order that different dads who name themselves patriots will take into consideration the place their overgrown kids are.”

