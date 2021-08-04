Belarusian sprinter Timanowskaja arrives in Poland | free press

Tokyo / Vienna / Warsaw (dpa) – Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanowskaja has arrived in Warsaw after a transfer stop in Vienna.

The plane of the state airline LOT landed on Wednesday evening at Chopin International Airport in the Polish capital. The 24-year-old was granted a humanitarian visa in Poland. According to her own statements, after a conflict with sports officials at the Tokyo Olympics, she would be returned against her will to her homeland, which is authoritatively ruled by President Alexander Lukashenko.

Humanitarian visa also for men

Timanovskaya and her husband, Arseni Sdanevich, will soon meet again in Warsaw. Poland has also issued him a humanitarian visa, a government spokesman said. Sdanevitsch had fled Belarus and was the last in Ukraine. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said it was up to Timanowskaja whether she wanted to stay in Poland: “In a democracy, people decide their future for themselves.”

The 24-year-old sprinter had changed her travel plans at the last minute. She had not flown directly from Tokyo to Poland, but via neutral Austria. It was assumed that security reasons were the reason for the measure.

The sportswoman, largely unknown until a few days ago, again drew attention to the situation in Belarus a good year after the presidential election. For months, the ruler Alexander Lukashenko has been cracking down on dissenters, the independent media and non-governmental organizations.

The vote of August 9 last year is widely regarded as fake. The EU no longer recognizes the 66-year-old as president. A trial of prominent opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova began in Minsk on Wednesday.

Lukashenko has so far been silent about the case of Olympic sprinter Timanovskaya. According to her story, she was allegedly forced by Belarusian authorities to return to Minsk early for the Olympics because she criticized sports officials. Before her return flight, however, she turned to the Japanese police at Tokyo airport and got to safety.

The Olympic scandal has consequences for Minsk. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the matter. The body should now focus on the Belarus athletics head coach and the deputy director of the national training center. The two officials are said to have told Timanovskaya she had to return to her homeland early because of her criticism of the top team’s decisions on social media.

Timanovskaya had said that the “picture” was not about politics. “I only criticized the fact that our head coaches chose the relay team without consulting the athletes,” she said. “I never thought it could reach such proportions and become a political scandal.”

Tired and nervous

Austrian State Secretary Magnus Brunner said after her arrival in Vienna that the athlete was doing well after the efforts of the past few days, but that she was tired and nervous. She is concerned about her family. “The most important thing is that she’s safe.”

Recently, the authoritarian apparatus of power in Belarus has sparked massive criticism when a Ryanair passenger plane flying from Athens to Vilnius had a stopover in Minsk two and a half months ago. The blogger and opposition activist Roman Protassewitsch, who was on the plane, and his girlfriend were subsequently arrested there. The West subsequently imposed new sanctions on the largely isolated ex-Soviet republic.

Trial of Maria Kolesnikova

After the elections a year ago, there were massive protests against Lukashenko, some of which he had brutally suppressed. Today there are more than 500 political prisoners. One of them is opposition activist Maria Kolesnikowa, who was arrested more than 11 months ago. A trial against her started on Wednesday in a court in Minsk.

The Russian news portal Sputnik published a video of Kolesnikova dancing in a black suit and forming her hands into a heart – her trademark. The 39-year-old, who had worked as a cultural manager in Stuttgart for a long time, faces up to 12 years in prison. The authorities accuse her of a conspiracy with the aim of illegally taking power.

Green politician Claudia Roth told the German news agency that the trial was carried out behind closed doors, scandalous and unacceptable. “It suggests it won’t be fair.” Svetlana Tikhanowskaja, a civil rights activist who fled to other EU countries, said: “The regime is afraid of Maria Kolesnikova.” The Union in the Bundestag demanded the release of all political prisoners in Belarus.

Belarusian opposition politician and former culture minister Pawel Latuschko, who lives in Poland, called for international action against Lukashenko. “There is only one way out – the declaration of the Lukashenko regime as an international terrorist organization,” he told the editorial network Germany (RND). “International politics must take this measure, and important countries like Germany must take the lead.” A Belarusian activist was found dead in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Tuesday. The circumstances of his death are still unclear.

Meanwhile, other athletes from Belarus do not want to return to their homeland. Jana Maximowa wrote on Instagram that she and her husband, the athlete Andrei Kravchenko, wanted to live in Germany. In Belarus you could lose your freedom and your life. The coach of the handball team “Vityas” in Minsk, Konstantin Yakowlev, fled to neighboring Ukraine.