Belarus State Media Release a Photo of Lukashenko Amid Ill Health Rumors

Amid swirling rumors in regards to the well being of President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko of Belarus, state information media on Monday launched pictures of him, an obvious try and tamp down hypothesis that he was critically unwell.

Mr. Lukashenko, a key Kremlin ally who normally receives fawning day by day protection from state-controlled information media that includes pictures and movies, had not been proven since final Tuesday, when he attended occasions in Moscow and the Belarusian capital, Minsk, celebrating the Soviet Union’s conquer Nazi Germany in 1945.

He skipped an annual ceremony on Sunday in Minsk for Belarus’s flag day, an occasion at which he normally speaks, leaving his prime minister to learn an announcement.

Europe’s longest serving chief and an avid sportsman, Mr. Lukashenko, 68, has since 1994 dominated Belarus, a former Soviet republic that relies on Moscow for monetary assist and safety help, with a agency grip. Up to now he has relished displaying off his strong good well being in public by rollerblading, enjoying ice hockey, and giving lengthy speeches open air, whatever the climate.