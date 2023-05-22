Belarus Said to Pardon Roman Protasevich, Activist Who Was Hauled Off a Ryanair Flight

Belarus has pardoned an opposition activist who was arrested in 2021 after the Belarusian authorities compelled the touchdown of a business flight he had been on that was transiting its airspace, state media reported on Monday.

The activist, Roman Protasevich, 28, was the editor of Nexta, a channel on the Telegram messaging app that was instrumental in organizing mass protests towards President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko after his disputed election victory in 2020. The main points of Mr. Protasevich’s arrest drew worldwide consideration.

A Belarusian court docket in Might sentenced Mr. Protasevich to eight years in jail for crimes together with acts of terrorism and insulting the president. However on Monday, Belta, the Belarusian state information company, reported that Mr. Protasevich had advised journalists he had been pardoned, calling it “nice information.”

Such leniency for somebody who had been an energetic member of the opposition is uncommon in Belarus, the place, throughout practically three a long time in energy, Mr. Lukashenko has a longstanding sample of silencing dissent and violently suppressing opponents.