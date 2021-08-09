Belarus: opposition fights, Lukashenko threatens | free press

Minsk (dpa) – On the anniversary of the presidential election in Belarus, widely regarded as rigged, the country’s democratic movement has shown combativeness despite all the setbacks.

“A year ago, on August 9, Belarus held elections,” opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya said in a video message published Monday. “I made this choice too. And I’m ready to take responsibility for it,” said the 38-year-old, who is seen by many as the real winner of the vote.

Protests brutally suppressed

Initial hopes that Belarus would be “on the threshold of a new, free life” after the vote have now been dashed, said Tichanovskaya, who fled to EU country Lithuania. “We now know that a nation that has chosen to be free has a lot of work to do.”

The opposition has suffered many disappointments and defeats over the past twelve months. The authoritarian Belarusian authorities have acted so brutally against the mass protests, some of which were attended by hundreds of thousands of people in the months following the elections, that hardly anyone dares to take to the streets. For example, the white-red-white flags of the resistance have largely disappeared from the cityscape in Minsk.

Lukashenko is celebrating

Alexander Lukashenko, often criticized as the “last dictator in Europe”, seems to be back in the saddle for a long time – thanks in no small part to the hefty financial injections from Russia. On the anniversary of the elections, he was celebrated as a defender of Belarusian independence. In front of hand-picked citizens, state representatives and journalists, the 66-year-old spoke for more than six hours, including about alleged Western conspiracies against his country. One or the other of the audience closed their eyes for a moment.

He portrayed the Olympic athlete Kristina Timanowskaja who had fled to Poland as a puppet of the West and in the internationally acclaimed death of Belarusian exile activist Vitaly Shishko – “Who is that?” – Of course his state apparatus is not involved, he emphasized. The opposition sees both cases as proof that Belarusians can no longer feel safe from Lukashenko’s authoritarian authorities, even abroad.

Threat of countermeasures

Lukashenko also used his performance at the Independence Palace in Minsk, which was broadcast live on state television, to reiterate his anger at Western sanctions against his country. He threatened to retaliate against new sentences. “They have put us in such a situation that we have to react. And we react,” he said. Around the same time, Britain expanded its punitive measures, including targeting the potassium industry, which was important to the ex-Soviet republic. and on oil products.

Again, the long-term ruler remained vague when it came to how long he would remain in office. “Soon, very soon” he will be leaving his seat, he assured me – only to explain in the same breath that he couldn’t imagine retiring now. He did not want to run for the next presidential election, he said, but left it open whether he would like to fill other positions after that.

Lukashenko is currently drafting a new constitution, which was declared the winner a year ago with 80.1 percent of the vote. This should include fewer powers for the president. The opposition calls this a farce.

Opposition calls for new elections

Again, the democratic movement around Svetlana Tikhanovskaya demanded new elections in Belarus. She commemorated more than 600 political prisoners, tens of thousands of arrests and several deaths in the protests. Human rights activists also repeatedly complain about torture in Belarusian prisons and people publish photos of their bruised bodies.

There will be no new street protests in the near future, Tichanowskaya told the German news agency. The price for this would be too high, said the civil rights activist, who at the time was running for election in place of her imprisoned husband Sergei. “There have been enough casualties, too many lives destroyed.”